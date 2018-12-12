PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Canucks 12/11/2018

The Vancouver Canucks squeeze past the Columbus Blue Jackets in the finals minutes of the game with a 3-2 win Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Jacob Markstrom (VAN – 25) makes a save during warmups.
Jacob Markstrom (VAN – 25) during warmups.
A Canucks fan celebrates her first NHL game.
A Canucks fan is hopeful for a selfie with Brock Boeser (VAN – 6) during warmups.
Canucks fan, Olivia, gets her selfie with Brock Boeser (VAN – 6) during warmups.
Anders Nilsson (VAN – 31) makes a save during warmups.
Tyler Motte (VAN – 64) during warmups.
Elias Pettersson (VAN – 40) during warmups.
Bo Horvat (VAN – 53) tosses a puck to his fan after warmups.
Josh Leivo (VAN – 17) tosses around a puck during warmups.
Jacob Markstrom (VAN – 25) during pregame introductions.
Christopher Tanev (VAN – 8) checks Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) into the boards.
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a glove save.
Brock Boeser (VAN – 6) passes the puck across the neutral zone.
Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) skates up the ice.
Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) sends Tim Schaller (VAN – 59) flying.
A scuffle breaks out between (L-R) Tim Schaller (VAN – 59), Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4), Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10), Jay Beagle (VAN – 83) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28).
Jake Virtanen (VAN – 18) passes the puck.
Jacob Markstrom (VAN – 25) readies for the faceoff.
Bo Horvat (VAN – 53) knocks the puck out of the air before Jacob Markstrom (VAN – 25) and Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) can get to it.
Jake Virtanen (VAN – 18) skates up the ice.
Canucks Head Coach Travis Green addresses his team during a media timeout.