PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Bruins 4/30/2019

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus in Game 3 of the second round of the NHL playoffs. Columbus leads Boston 2-1 in the series. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
A Bruins fan has a sign for Jake DeBrusk (BOS – 74) during warmups.
Jaroslav Halak (BOS – 41) during warmups.
Columbus’ own Sean Kuraly (BOS – 52) making his first playoff appearance in his hometown.
David Pastrnak (BOS – 88) checks out a sign a fan made for him.
Sean Kuraly (BOS – 52) during pre game introductions.
Ryan Dzingel (CBJ – 19) checks Charlie McAvoy (BOS – 73) into the Boston bench.
Charlie McAvoy (BOS – 73) skates the puck away from Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13).
Matt Duchene (CBJ – 95) checks a Boston player into the Bruins bench.
Charlie McAvoy (BOS – 73) skates the puck up the ice.
Matt Grzelcyk (BOS – 48) awaits a faceoff.
Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) knocks over Charlie McAvoy (BOS – 73).
David Savard (CBJ – 58) sends Jake DeBrusk (BOS – 74) flying into the boards.
Noel Acciari (BOS – 55) races Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) for the puck.
Josh Anderon (CBJ – 77) nails Jake DeBrusk (BOS – 74) into the boards.
Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) skates up the ice.
Patrice Bergeron (BOS – 37) skates the puck through the neutral zone.
Matt Duchene (CBJ – 95) celebrates his goal with David Savard (CBJ – 58).
Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) keeps an eye on the play.