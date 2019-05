PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Bruins 2019

The Boston Bruins tie up the second round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-2 in a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the NHL playoffs Thursday , May 2, 2010 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The teams return to Boston for Game 5 Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey).