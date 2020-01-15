Search
PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Bruins 1/14/2020

The Columbus Blue Jackets shut out the Boston Bruins 3-0 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.  This was the second shutout in a row for Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.  (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)

 

 