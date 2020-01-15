PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Bruins 1/14/2020

The Columbus Blue Jackets shut out the Boston Bruins 3-0 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. This was the second shutout in a row for Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Joakim Nordstrom (BOS – 20) checks Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) into the boards.
Nathan Gerbe (CBJ – 24) gets ready for a faceoff.
Danton Heinen (BOS – 43) gets ready for a faceoff.
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) makes a save against Patrice Bergeron (BOS – 37).
Brad Marchand (BOS – 63) looks to take a shot on Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90).
Charlie Coyle (BOS – 13) skates the puck away from Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8).
Charlie McAvoy (BOS – 73) checks Jakob Lilja (CBJ – 15) into the glass.
Jaroslav Halak (BOS – 41) gets ready for a faceoff. Halak replaced an injured Tuukka Rask early in the 1st period.