PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Blues 11/15/2019

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in OT on Hockey Fights Cancer Night Friday, November 15, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) is all smiles during warmups.
Natalie Atkinson, with son Deacon, takes a photo of husband Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) during warmups.
18-year old Molly Oldham performs the National Anthem on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
David Savard (CBJ – 58) nails Brayden Schenn (STL – 10) into the boards.
Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) skates the puck past Oskar Sundqvist (STL – 70).
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Sammy Blais (STL – 9).
NHL linesman Jesse Marquis (86) drops the puck for Tyler Bozak (STL – 21) and Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38).
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Robert Thomas (STL – 18).
Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) checks Oskar Sundqvist (STL – 70) into the boards.
Ryan O’Reilly (STL – 90) watches the play.
David Savard (CBJ – 58) knocks Brayden Schenn (STL – 10) off the puck.
Dean Kukan (CBJ – 46) looks to pass the puck past David Perron (STL – 57).
Dean Kukan (CBJ – 46) passes the puck past Brayden Schenn (STL – 10).
David Savard (CBJ – 58) sends Robert Thomas (STL – 18) flying in front of Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70).
Brayden Schenn (STL – 10) scores a goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70).
Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) knocks Mackenzie MacEachern (STL – 28) into the St. Louis bench.
Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) celebrates his goal with teammates.
Your InsideHockey photographer Rachel Lewis briefly stepping in front of the lens on the Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey Fights Cancer Night. A 2-inch scar is what remains from a pencil eraser sized mark that was diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma in February 2019. I’m here to remind you to check your skin for unusual changes and protect your skin. (Photo taken by Canon Crew member Dave Gauthier)