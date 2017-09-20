PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Blackhawks 9/19/2017 Rachel Lewis September 19, 2017 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 5-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks in a preseason game Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Anton Forsberg (CHI – 31), formerly of the Blue Jackets, during warmups. Former Ohio State goaltender Matt Tomkins (CHI – 90) during warmups. Matiss Kivlenieks (CBJ – 80) during warmups. Kivlenieks played the third period of the game. Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) goes up against his former team, the Blackhawks. Tyler Motte (CBJ – 64), formerly of the Blackhawks, during warmups. Anton Forsberg (CHI – 31) makes a save against Lukas Sedlak (CBJ – 45). Anton Forsberg (CHI – 31) makes a save against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Ohio native and former Miami University RedHawk Carter Camper (CBJ – 34) awaits the faceoff. Camper had assists on both Blue Jackets goals. Jan Rutta (CHI – 44) awaits the faceoff. Carter Camper (CBJ – 34) faces off against Drew Miller (CHI – 25). Michal Kempny (CHI – 6) gets sandwiched between Markus Hannikainen (CBJ – 37) and Miles Koules (CBJ – 54). Thomas Jurco (CHI – 13) skates the puck away from Blake Siebenaler (CBJ – 44). A scuffle breaks out between Blue Jackets and Blackhawks players. Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) keeps the puck away from David Kampf (CHI – 64). Vinnie Hinostroza (CHI – 48) awaits the faceoff. Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) gets in a shoving match with Matt Highmore (CHI – 36). Matiss Kivlenieks (CBJ – 80) makes a save against Matt Highmore (CHI – 36). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related