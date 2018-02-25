PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Blackhawks 2/24/18 Rachel Lewis February 24, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Anton Forsberg (CHI – 31) makes a glove save during warmups. Duncan Keith (CHI – 2) during warmups. Anthony Duclair (CHI – 91) during warmups. Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) during warmups. Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) during warmups. Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) skates the puck away from Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) skates up the ice. Jordan Oesterle (CHI – 82) passes the puck up the ice. Chicago Blackhawks Head Coach Joel Quenneville facing another loss by the Blackhawks. Jan Rutta (CHI – 44) passes the puck. Columbus native Connor Murphy (CHI – 5) plays in his first game in Columbus as a member of the Blackhawks. Murphy previously played for the Arizona Coyotes. Jordan Oesterle (CHI – 82) and Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) battle for the puck. Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) celebrates his goal with Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Connor Murphy (CHI – 5) sends a Blue Jackets player flying. Anton Forsberg (CHI – 31) makes a save against Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8). Anton Forsberg (CHI – 31) makes a stick save. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) scores a goal against Anton Forsberg (CHI – 31). NHL referee Garrett Rank (7) is escorted off the ice after taking a high stick to the face. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related