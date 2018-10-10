PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Avalanche 10/9/2018 Rachel Lewis October 9, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Philipp Grubauer (COL – 31) during warmups. Philipp Grubauer (COL – 31) stops pucks during warmups. Semyon Varlamov (COL – 1) makes a save during warmups. Semyon Varlamov (COL – 1) during warmups. Philipp Grubauer (COL – 31) during warmups. Former Blue Jacket Matt Calvert (COL – 11) receives a warm welcome in his first trip back to Columbus. Former Blue Jacket Matt Calvert (COL – 11) receives a warm welcome in his first trip back to Columbus. Nathan MacKinnon (COL – 29) receiving a warm welcome in Columbus. Philipp Grubauer (COL – 31) during pregame introductions. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a glove save. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) makes his first of his two goals against Philipp Grubauer (COL – 31). Sheldon Dries (COL – 15) checks Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) into the boards. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) scores a goal against Philipp Grubauer (COL – 31). Nathan MacKinnon (COL – 29) faces off against Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10). Nathan MacKinnon (COL – 29) skates up the ice. Ian Cole (COL – 28) checks Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) into the bench. Matt Calvert (COL – 11) sends Adam Clendening (CBJ – 6) flying into the boards. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) shoves Nathan MacKinnon (COL – 29). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related