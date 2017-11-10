Photo Gallery: Black Hawks vs Flyers (11/09/2017) Bob Fina November 9, 2017 Center Jonathan Toews (#19) of the Chicago Black Hawks Left Wing Lance Bouma (#17) of the Chicago Black Hawks Right Wing Patrick Kane (#88) of the Chicago Black Hawks hands a puck to a young fan Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Jan Rutta (#44) of the Chicago Black Hawks collide along the boards Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes the puck away from Right Wing Richard Panik (#14) of the Chicago Black Hawks Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Left Wing Alex DeBrincat (#12) of the Chicago Black Hawks Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to rush between Left Wing Alex DeBrincat (#12) and Center Nick Schmaltz (#8) of the Chicago Black Hawks Goalie Corey Crawford (#50) of the Chicago Black Hawks makes a glove save Defenseman Connor Murphy (#5) of the Chicago Black Hawks defends against Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Cody Franson (#11) of the Chicago Black Hawks attempts to reduce the passing lane from Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Corey Crawford (#50) of the Chicago Black Hawks makes a save while doing the splits Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Defenseman Connor Murphy (#5) of the Chicago Black Hawks Defenseman Connor Murphy (#5) of the Chicago Black Hawks scores a goal against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Left Wing Brandon Saad (#20) of the Chicago Black Hawks Goalie Corey Crawford (#50) of the Chicago Black Hawks lets in a goal Goalie Corey Crawford (#50) of the Chicago Black Hawks makes a save against Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers whacks at the puck with a defending Goalie Corey Crawford (#50) of the Chicago Black Hawks Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Goalie Corey Crawford (#50) of the Chicago Black Hawks Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a blocker save Referee Brad Meier (#34) talks with Center Jonathan Toews (#19) of the Chicago Black Hawks Left Wing Alex DeBrincat (#12) of the Chicago Black Hawks and Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Defenseman Connor Murphy (#5) of the Chicago Black Hawks passes the puck Right Wing Richard Panik (#14) of the Chicago Black Hawks screens Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers who makes a pad save Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers grows a mustache for Movember Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Right Wing John Hayden (#40) of the Chicago Black Hawks Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save through a screen by Center Artem Anisimov (#15) of the Chicago Black Hawks Goalie Corey Crawford (#50) of the Chicago Black Hawks makes a glove save The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Chicago Black Hawks by a score of 3-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) 2nd Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI) 3rd Brian Elliot (#37 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related