Photo Gallery: Black Hawks vs Flyers (03/05/2022)

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Black Hawks looks ahead
Seth Jones #4 of the Chicago Black Hawks shoots the puck
Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Black Hawks shoots the puck
Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Chicago Black Hawks kicks the leg out while attempting to stop the puck
Gritty dresses has the Marvel villian, Thanos, holds up his version of the Infinity Gauntlet
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers steps onto the ice
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Black Hawks contend for puck possession
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers loses his footing while screening Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Chicago Black Hawks
Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Chicago Black Hawks makes a glove save against Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Black Hawks saucer passes the puck out of the reach of Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Riley Stillman #61 of the Chicago Black Hawks beats Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers but hits the post
Marvel Super Hero Day graphics display on the arena screens
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Ryan Carpenter #22 of the Chicago Black Hawks race towards the puck
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck next to a defending Riley Stillman #61 and Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Chicago Black Hawks
Dylan Strome #17 of the Chicago Black Hawks nets one of his two goals for the night behind Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Riley Stillman #61 of the Chicago Black Hawks and Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers clash while Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Chicago Black Hawks squeezes to hold the puck in his pads
A clash erupts between the Chicago Black Hawks and Philadelphia Flyers
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers gains control of the puck while teammate Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his body to block Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Black Hawks
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over to congratulate Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers grabs Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Black Hawks who pulls down Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Alex DeBrincat #12 and Dylan Strome #17 of the Chicago Black Hawks high-five each other after a goal is scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Gritty dressed as Thanos
Calvin de Haan #44 of the Chicago Black Hawks helps protect the net against a shot by Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers in-arena host Everett Jackson, aka Mr Hollywood, gets the crowd pumped for the Dance Cam during a television break
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Black Hawks
Kirby Dach #77 of the Chicago Black Hawks knocks down Kevin Connauton #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Athletic trainer Jim McCrossin and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers help Kevin Connauton #8 off the ice
Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Black Hawks and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers engage each other during a scrum
Dylan Strome #17 of the Chicago Black Hawks passes the puck out of the reach of a defending Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jake McCabe #6 of the Chicago Black Hawks carries the puck out of his zone
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers with the puck on the blade of his stick
Jonathan Toews #19, Seth Jones #4, Dylan Strome #17, and Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Black Hawks receive instructions from Assistant Coach Rob Cookson