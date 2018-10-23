Photo Gallery: Avalanche vs Flyers (10/22/2018) Bob Fina October 22, 2018 Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, flops onto a stack of Gritty t-shirts and gestures making a snow angel Center Nathan MacKinnon (#29) of the Colorado Avalanche Center Marko Dano (#56) of the Colorado Avalanche Left Wing Gabriel Bourque (#57) of the Colorado Avalanche and Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the loose puck along the boards Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers flips the puck against a back-checking Left Wing Matt Nieto (#83) of the Colorado Avalanche Right Wing Sven Andrighetto (#10) of the Colorado Avalanche shoots the puck against Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Goalie Semyon Varlamov (#1) of the Colorado Avalanche Right Wing Sven Andrighetto (#10) of the Colorado Avalanche back-hands the puck past Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty dumps two boxes of Fruity Pebbles on a fan wearing an anti-Gritty shirt Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers checks checked into Goalie Semyon Varlamov (#1) of the Colorado Avalanche by Left Wing Gabriel Landeskog (#92) Center Carl Soderberg (#34) of the Colorado Avalanche shoots the puck after getting through Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) and Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Carl Soderberg (#34) of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after the Avalanche scored against the Flyers Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets tangled up by Left Wing Matt Calvert (#11) of the Colorado Avalanche Left Wing Gabriel Landeskog (#92) of the Colorado Avalanche scores against Goalie Brian Elliott (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Gabriel Landeskog (#92) and Right Wing Mikko Rantanen (#96) of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate after scoring a goal Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal scored against Goalie Semyon Varlamov (#1) of the Colorado Avalanche Right Wing Mikko Rantanen (#96) of the Colorado Avalanche fends off a diving Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Jori Lehtera (#15) and Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle with Right Wing Mikko Rantanen (#96) of the Colorado Avalanche along the boards Gritty messes with a fan taking a selfie with him Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck with a back checking Center Alexander Kerfoot (#13) of the Colorado Avalanche The visiting Colorado Avalanche defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Gabriel Landeskog (#92 COL) 2nd Mikko Rantanen (# COL) 3rd Nolan Patrick (#21 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related