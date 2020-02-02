Photo Gallery: Avalanche vs Flyers (02/01/2020) Bob Fina February 2, 2020 Pavel Francouz #39 of the Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche Travis Konecny #11 and Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers line up during the national anthem Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers backchecks Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Colorado Avalanche uses his stick to cut down the passing lanes for Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers Alex Lyon #34 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck through a crowd of players Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers tips the puck Head Coach Alain Vigneault of the Philadelphia Flyers provides instructions to his players Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche cuts sharply with the puck Alex Lyon #34 of the Philadelphia Flyers gives up a rebound after an attempt by Joonas Donskoi #72 of the Colorado Avalanche Joonas Donskoi #72 of the Colorado Avalanche shoots the puck against Alex Lyon #34 of the Philadelphia Flyers Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers take a face-off Ryan Graves #27 of the Colorado Avalanche Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Colorado Avalanche and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers square off for a face-off Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty dresses up as Andy Reid Valeri Nichushkin #13 and Andre Burakovsky #95 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate after a goal was scored against the Philadelphia Flyers Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to poke at the puck handled by Joonas Donskoi #72 of the Colorado Avalanche A ruckus erupts between the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers stabs at the puck ahead of Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche and Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves a defending Samuel Girard #49 of the Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche and Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers race for the puck Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers cradles the puck Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche stops with the puck avoiding Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates one of his goals Alex Lyon #34 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche Jakub Voracek #93 and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers high-five each other The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-3 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI) 2nd Joel Farabee (#49 PHI) 3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related