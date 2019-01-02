PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 Bridgestone Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in the 2019 Bridgestone Winter Classic Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. Final attendance was announced at a sold out 76,126, which made it the second-largest crowd for an NHL game. It was announced the 2020 Winter Classic will be held in Dallas, TX at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, opponent for the Dallas Stars is TBD. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) and the Blackhawks enter Notre Dame Stadium via the Knute Rockne Gate escorted by the Pipes & Drums of the Chicago Police Department.
The Chicago Blackhawks uphold Notre Dame’s game day tradition greeting fans and making their entrance at the Knute Rockne Gate.
Dylan Strome (CHI – 17) takes in the sights as he tapes his stick prior to warmups.
Andreas Martinsen (CHI – 29) kicks around the soccer bowl with a teammate.
Torey Krug (BOS – 47) during warmups.
David Krejci (BOS – 46) during warmups.
Cam Ward (CHI – 30) leads the Blackhawks to the ice for warmups.
Collin Delia (CHI – 60) has a laugh as he makes his way to the ice for warmups.
David Krejci (BOS – 46) and Torey Krug (BOS – 47) wait for the Blackhawks to finish a team photo before warmups begin.
Tuukka Rask (BOS – 40) during warmups.
Kevan Miller (BOS – 88) during warmups.
Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) salutes fans as he heads back to the locker room.
Blackhawks legacies are recognized prior to the pregame introductions. (L-R) Denis Savard, Tony Esposito, Jill Mikita representing her late husband Stan Mikita, and Bobby Hull.
Bruins legacies are recognized prior to pregame introductions. (L-R) Cam Neely, Johnny Bucyk, and Ray Bourque.
76,126 fans fill Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 Bridgestone Winter Classic.
Blackhawks fans celebrate Brendan Perlini’s goal in the first period.
Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) enters the stadium for warmups.
Erik Gustafsson (CHI – 56) holds back David Krejci (BOS – 46).
Connor Murphy (CHI – 5) plows over David Pastrnak (BOS – 88).
Sean Kuraly (BOS – 52) skates towards the puck along the boards.
Erik Gustafsson (CHI – 56) knocks the puck away from David Pastrnak (BOS – 88).
Duncan Keith (CHI – 2) knocks Noel Acciari (BOS – 55) in the back.
Patrice Bergeron (BOS – 37) celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period.
Cam Ward (CHI – 30) during a stoppage in the second period.
Flames fly as Dominik Kahun (CHI – 24) celebrates his goal.
Alex DeBrincat (CHI – 12) checks Kevan Miller (BOS – 86) into the glass.
Patrice Bergeron (BOS – 37) and David Kampf (CHI – 64) race for the puck.
Several Blackhawks chat prior to a faceoff. (L-R) Carl Dahlstrom (63), Connor Murphy (5), Dominik Kahun (24), Jonathan Toews (19), (?).
Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) looks to get the puck past Brandon Carlo (BOS – 25).
Jonathan Toews (CHI – 19) skates the puck away from Brandon Carlo (BOS – 25).
Dylan Strome (CHI – 17) skates the puck away from Matt Grzelcyk (BOS – 48).
Tuukka Rask (BOS – 40) during a stoppage in play.
Torey Krug (BOS – 47) knocks the puck off the stick of Brandon Saad (CHI – 20).
Patrice Bergeron (BOS – 37) skates the puck through the Chicago zone.
Sean Kuraly (BOS – 52) celebrates his game winning goal with the Boston bench.
Chris Wagner (BOS – 14) checks Erik Gustafsson (CHI – 56) into the glass.
Brandon Carlo (BOS – 25) and Carl Dahlstrom (CHI – 63) race for the puck.
Artem Anisimov (CHI – 15) takes a shot.
Kevan Miller (BOS – 88) keeps the puck away from Artem Anisimov (CHI – 15).
Zdeno Chara (BOS – 33) passes the puck up the boards.
Jaroslav Halak (BOS – 41) congratulates Tuukka Rask (BOS – 40) on the Bruins win.
Kevan Miller (BOS – 88) salutes fans after the Bruins defeat the Blackhawks.
