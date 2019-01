PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 Bridgestone Winter Classic Practices 12/31/2018

Due to rain, the 2019 Winter Classic practices for the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins moved to Compton Family Ice Arena, home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team Monday, December 31, 2018. The Blackhawks concluded their practice by playing a free-for-all scrimmage with members of the Chicago Blackhawks Warriors ice hockey program, a hockey program that gives injured military members and veterans the opportunity to play hockey. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)