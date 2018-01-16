PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic 1/15/2018

2018 ECHL All-Star Classic Monday, January 15, 2018 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. The Mountain Division won the 3-on-3 tournament in 6-5 shootout win over the South Division. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Wayne Gretzky meets with the media prior to the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic. Gretzky got his start playing in Indianapolis.
Former Indy car racer Scott Goodyear replances Indy car racer Tony Stewart as celebrity coach in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.
Martin Ouellette (FLA – 31; South) makes his way to the ice for warmups.
Etienne Marcoux (IND – 1; North) makes a save during warmups.
Martin Ouellette (FLA – 31; South) makes a save during warmups.
Martin Ouellette (FLA – 31; South) during warmups.
Cody Wydo (WHL – 11; North) takes a shot on net during warmups.
Kyle Bushee (KAL – 7; Central) skates during warmups.
Shane Starrett (WIC – 30; Mountain) during warmups.
Pat Nagle (TOL – 30; Central) during warmups.
Justin Danforth (CIN – 24; Central) during warmups.
Etienne Marcoux (IND – 1; North) prior to taking to the ice for pre-game introductions.
Martin Ouellette (FLA – 31; South) gets ready to take to the ice for pre-game introductions.
Martin Ouellette (FLA – 31; South) gets ready for the game to start.
Michael Huntebrinker (RDG – 17; North) looks to make a pass.
Cody Wydo (WHL – 11; North) looks to make a pass.
Cody Wydo (WHL – 11; North) tries to get the puck away from Phil Lane (ATL – 29; South).
Sam Kurker (MAN – 15; North) skates the puck.
Martin Ouellette (FLA – 31; South) watches the play go the other way.
Etienne Marcoux (IND – 1; North) during a stoppage.
Taylor Cammarata (SC – 11; South) skates the puck into the North zone.
Wayne Gretzky prepares to present trophies to three local youth hockey teams.
Wayne Gretzky poses with the Junior Fuel after presenting them with a trophy.
Jesse Mychan (COL – 16; Mountain) tries to hold back Michael Neal (IND – 21; Central).
Michael Neal (IND – 21; Central) watches the play.
Artur Tyanulin (FW – 13; Central) passes the puck past Cliff Watson (UT – 25; Mountain).
Justin Parizek (ID – 27; Mountain) looks to pass the puck.
David Makowski (AL – 21; Mountain) looks to take a shot on Pat Nagle (TOL – 30; Central).
2018 ECHL Hall of Fame Inductees (L-R): Steve Chapman, Sam Ftorek, Jason Saal.
Justin Danforth (CIN – 24; Central) wins the Fastest Skater competition with 12.75 seconds.
Scott Goodyear (center) is the celebrity coach for the ECHL All-Star Classic. Goodyear replaced Tony Stewart who pulled out due to illness.
Shane Starrett (WIC – 30; Mountain) makes a save against Joe Houk (GRN – 13; South). Starrett won the Rapid Fire Shootout Challenge.
Cincinnati Cyclones play-by-play radio broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh moves in front of the cameras as one of the broadcasters for the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.
Nolan Valleau (ORL – 12; South) won the Hardest Shot Competition at 97 mph.
Justin Parizek (ID – 27; Mountain) wins the puck battle.
Dante Salituro (RC – 15; Mountain) looks for a pass.
Shane Starrett (WIC – 30; Mountain) during a stoppage.
Nolan Valleau (ORL – 12; South) looks to skate the puck past Justin Parizek (ID – 27; Mountain).
Nolan Valleau (ORL – 12; South) gets ready to shoot the puck.
Taylor Cammarata (SC – 11; South) is named MVP of the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.
Justin Danforth (CIN – 24; Central) receives an award for the Fastest Skater competition with 12.75 seconds.
Shane Starrett (WIC – 30; Mountain) receives his award for winning the Rapid Fire Shootout Challenge in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.
Nolan Valleau (ORL – 12; South) receives an award for winning the Hardest Shot Competition at 97 mph.
Referees and linesmen for the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic (L-R): Jordan Knox, Stephen Thomson, Tyler Puddifant, Jake Davis.
The Mountain Division wins the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.