After 4 seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, Coach Bill Peters resigned on Friday April 20th after another disappointing season, going 36-35-11. Peters missed the playoffs all four years coaching the club and his record was a mediocre 137-138-53. He had one more year on his contract extension from 2016, however he decided to opt out of the deal. Peters would sign with his hometown Calgary Flames on Monday and start a new chapter in his coaching career.

For the Hurricanes however, they are now in search for a new general manager and head coach. Since winning the 2006 Stanley Cup, the Canes have only made the playoffs once. Carolina will be looking for their third head coach since the 2009 playoff season. With potential stars on their roster, such as Sebastian Aho, who had 65 points in the 2017-2018 season, and Teuvo Teravainen, who had 64 points, the Canes have assets that the front office can not waste. We’ll see what they do in order to bring the franchise back to playoff relevance once again.