Northeastern has canceled games and practices for all winter sports through Dec. 18.

Jeff Konya, athletic director at Northeastern, said he is hopeful that the winter teams will resume practices in early December and launch abbreviated seasons after Dec. 18.

“When you’re making a decision of this magnitude, the number one priority is the wellness and safety of the student-athletes,” Konya said. “Analyzing the facts as we know them right now, this decision gives us our best chance of conducting intercollegiate athletics in an appropriate way.”