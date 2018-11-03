Search
North Dakota vs. Wisconsin in Pictures, Game One

The University of North Dakota hockey team beat the University of Wisconsin 5-0.

Friday was a night of firsts. Freshman forward Jacob Bernard-Docker scored his first career goal to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead in the first period.

“It was definitely super cool, especially doing it at home,” Bernard-Docker said. “The guys have been really making us feel comfortable in the room. It was just a matter of time there.”

Freshman goalie Adam Scheel stopped 24-of-24 shots, including 12 shots in the third period to record his first career shutout.

“You know it’s good to get it under your belt, but I think it goes to how well our team has played as a whole offensively and defensively,” Scheel said.”

Finally, I asked Gardner how long it had been since he scored his last hat trick. If my math correct, it’s been about six years.

“I think when I was 16, It’s been a while,” Gardner said.

UND will go for its first series sweep Saturday night at 7 PM.

My Three Stars of the Game

  1. Rhett Gardner
  2. Adam Scheel
  3. Collin Adams

 

