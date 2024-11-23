North Dakota Squeaks By Robert Morris

Grand Forks, ND — Friday, the UND hockey team scored on the game’s first two shots as Caleb MacDonald and Jackson Kunz gave UND a quick lead. Roughly 83 seconds into the game, the Fighting Hawks looked like they would run Robert Morris out of the building. That wouldn’t be the case.

In the second period, the Colonials made some adjustments and kept the Hawks from getting set up in the offensive zone. RMU would outshot UND 12-8. However, UND goalie T.J. Semptimphleter stood tall, and RMU couldn’t get anything past him.

In the third period, roughly five and half minutes in, RMU would tie the game with goals from Dominic Elliot and Mitch Deelstra. The game wasn’t tied very long before UND retook the lead with a beautiful power-play goal from freshman phenom Sacha Boisvert. In the 3-on-3 overtime, Jayden Perron iced the game with a game-winning power-play goal preventing a Pairwise killing loss.

While the Hawks won in overtime, the players weren’t happy with the outcome of game one. In the post-game press conference, it felt like a loss.

“We’re happy we won, but we’re not happy in how we won,” UND forward Jayden Perron said.

“I think we might have gotten a little lackadaisical, “UND forward Jake Schmaltz said. “That’s kind of what I thought. Playing a full 60 is just every shift, taking responsibility and being predictable to your teammates. I think we got away from that at times, and that’s what gave them momentum.”

Schmaltz said that they will be better tomorrow. They will have to be; losing would be a Pairwise killer.

A subdued head coach, Brad Berry, echoed his players’ feelings and didn’t seem very happy with his team’s play. Yes, they could’ve played better.

“For us, it’s the discipline of having that F3 in a good position in the offensive zone, but also the fourth and the fifth guy,” Berry said. It wasn’t just the F3 it was the other four. It’s not working back and giving our defensemen a chance to stop a rush and defend.

“When the benches are on the opposite side, and we’re in the offensive zone, our bench is a long way away. If you stay out on the ice too long, they get possession of the puck and come towards our net. That’s the wrong time to change. It’s when you’re back pressuring a play, three guys pour off, and they have numbers. We always talk about changing out of the offensive zone and sometimes in the second period. You had better change before you should rather than after you should. I thought our line changes weren’t very sharp.”

