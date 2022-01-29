North Dakota Blasts St. Cloud, 7-1

Grand Forks, ND — Entering Friday’s game, the University of North Dakota hockey team had a 5-6-0 record on Friday nights. They were also looking to stop a four-game losing streak where they had been outscored 14-5 by the opposition.

The game was never in question. The Fighting Hawks scored three goals in the first, two goals in the second, and three more in the third period. When the final horn sounded the Hawks had defeated St. Cloud State 7-1, handing them their biggest one-sided loss of the season.

From the drop of the first puck, the Hawks were the aggressor and carried the play. When it was all said and done, they had scored seven goals and chased St Cloud State goalie David Hrenak by the halfway point of the game. It was one of UND’s best efforts of the season. It was a complete 60-minute game where everything went the Fighting Hawks way.

“I think we got some bounces,” UND coach Brad Berry said. “I think we connected on some plays. I think our puck possession was maybe a little bit better than when we were in Western, but for the most part, I thought the lines that were together tonight had some consistency and played hard.”

“After having what happened in Western Michigan, everyone took the right approach during the week,” said freshman forward Matteo Costantini, who recorded four assists in Friday’s game. “We kept a positive attitude and we got the result we wanted. We got to stick to that and keep that going tomorrow night.”

After getting swept two weekends in a row, it was back to work for the Fighting Hawks. It was an intense week in practice, and the hard work paid off.

“The whole team realized that we need to step up and practice and play even better in practice, so it translates to the game,” freshman goalie Jakob Hellsten said. Yeah, it was an intense week of practice for sure.”

After scoring five goals in the previous four games, UND’s fortunes changed. They filled the Huskies net with pucks.

“Once the floodgates opened it just started happening for us, just sticking to the process of doing what we do a game in, game out, and we were rewarded for it tonight,” Ethan Frisch said.

With the win, UND remains in second place of the NCHC standings two points behind the Denver Pioneers who beat Miami 5-4 in overtime.

Stats of Interest

Leading the way for UND, Connor Ford (1g-1a–2pts), Matteo Costantini (0g-4a–4pts), Riese Gaber (2g-2a–4pts). The top-line for UND had a combined 10 points in game one of the series.

Jakob Hellsten 19-of-20 picks up his second win of the season. Hellsten improves to 2-2-0, 2.34 GAA and a .905 save percentage.