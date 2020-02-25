NHL clubs made 32 trades involving 55 players today prior to the 3 p.m., ET, trade deadline. Following is a list of the transactions:

Anaheim traded LW Nick Ritchie to Boston for C Danton Heinen.

Anaheim traded C Devin Shore to Columbus for LW Sonny Milano.

Anaheim traded C Derek Grant to Philadelphia for C Kyle Criscuolo and a 4th-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Anaheim traded RW Daniel Sprong to Washington for D Christian Djoos.

Anaheim traded D Korbinian Holzer to Nashville for D Matt Irwin and Nashville’s 6th-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Anaheim traded G Angus Redmond and a conditional pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to Edmonton for D Joel Persson.

Buffalo traded LW Conor Sheary and LW Evan Rodrigues to Pittsburgh for C Dominik Kahun.

Calgary traded D Brandon Davidson to San Jose for future considerations.

Carolina traded LW Erik Haula, C Lucas Wallmark, C Eetu Luostarinen and D Chase Priskie to Florida for C Vincent Trocheck.

Carolina traded LW Janne Kuokkanen, D Fredrik Claesson and a conditional pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to New Jersey for D Sami Vatanen.

Chicago traded D Erik Gustafsson to Calgary for a 3rd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Chicago traded G Robin Lehner to Toronto for RW Martins Dzierkals; Toronto traded Lehner to Vegas for Vegas’ 5th-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft; Chicago traded Dzierkals to Vegas for G Malcolm Subban, D Stanislav Demin and Pittsburgh’s 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (previously acquired).

Chicago traded C Nathan Noel to Philadelphia for D TJ Brennan.

Colorado traded D Calle Rosen to Toronto for G Michael Hutchinson.

Columbus traded LW Markus Hannikainen to Arizona for a conditional pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Dallas traded D Emil Djuse to Florida for Buffalo’s 6th-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (previously acquired).

Detroit traded LW Andreas Athanasiou and LW Ryan Kuffner to Edmonton for C Sam Gagner, Edmonton’s 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and 2nd-round pick in 2021.

Los Angeles traded D Derek Forbort to Calgary for a conditional pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Montreal traded C Nate Thompson to Philadelphia for Philadelphia’s 5th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Montreal traded C Nick Cousins to Vegas for Vegas’ 4th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Montreal traded C Matthew Peca to Ottawa for C Aaron Luchuk and Ottawa’s 7th-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

New Jersey traded RW Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo for a conditional pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

New Jersey traded G Louis Domingue to Vancouver for G Zane McIntyre.

NY Islanders traded RW Matt Lorito to Toronto for D Jordan Schmaltz.

NY Rangers traded D Brady Skjei to Carolina for a 1st-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Ottawa traded C Jean-Gabriel Pageau to NY Islanders for NY Islanders’ 1st-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (conditional), 2nd-round pick in 2020 and a conditional pick in 2022.

Ottawa traded LW Vladislav Namestnikov to Colorado for Colorado’s 4th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ottawa traded RW Tyler Ennis to Edmonton for Edmonton’s 5th-round pick in 2021 NHL Draft.

San Jose traded LW Patrick Marleau to Pittsburgh for a conditional pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

San Jose traded RW Barclay Goodrow and Philadelphia’s 3rd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (previously acquired) to Tampa Bay for RW Anthony Greco and Tampa Bay’s 1st-round pick in 2020.