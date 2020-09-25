The release of EA Sports’ NHL video game has been an annual tradition for nearly 30 years (dating back to the release of NHL Hockey in 1991), and this year will be no different. On October 16th, the game will be available on both the PS4 and Xbox One platforms, with next-gen versions anticipated to coincide with the release of those consoles.

The first EA Sports NHL game revolutionized hockey video games forever, moving away from the “center ice” perspective seen in Blades of Steel to an “above the rink” perspective that made it possible to really see the plays develop on the ice. Here’s a look at the very first EA Sports NHL video game…

This year’s game promises some terrific new features, including what could be a completely game-changing adjustment to the AI that will see forward lines and defense pairs playing more collaboratively than ever before. We’re also looking forward to seeing the inclusion of some great new deke moves and substantial upgrades to Be A Pro mode. Here’s a video breaking down some of what to look forward to in NHL 21:

The cover athlete is legendary Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin, who at age 35 remains one of the game’s most dynamic players. As part of the game’s launch, Sportsnet Canada and EA Sports are releasing a three-part documentary series about Ovechkin. In episode one, they take a closer look at Alex before he would become “Ovi” and change the face of hockey forever.

In episode two, Ovechkin reaches the peak of his on-ice powers while continuing his career-long rivalry with superstar Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby…

Look for episode three to come out soon before NHL 21 is released on October 16th, and look for Inside Hockey’s review of NHL 21 to follow soon afterwards.