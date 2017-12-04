Search
NCHC Hockey: UND vs. WMU Pictures (12/02/2017)

UND forward Nick Jones scores the game-tying goal against WMU. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND head coach Brad Berry talks to his players during a media timeout. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

WMU cycles the puck in the UND end. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Zach Yon with the puck in the Broncos zone. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND forward Rhett Gardner checks a Western Michigan player. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

WMU head coach Andy Murray isn’t happy with the call on the ice. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Lots of traffic in front of UND goalie Cam Johnson. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND junior forward Shane Gersich going hard to the net. WMU Goalie Ben Blacker looks on. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Four Fighting Hawks and a lone Bronco player crowd the UND net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

“The Circle of Sticks — UND salutes their fans after a series sweep against WMU. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Fighting Hawks players celebrate after scoring the game-tying goal. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND goalie Cam Johnson watches the play behind him. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

UND head coach Brad Berry talks to his team during a media timeout. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Freshman forward Josh Rieger on the forecheck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Junior forwards Nick Jones and Shane Gersich bear down the Broncos net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Freshman forward Grant Mismash shots on Ben Blacker. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Shane Gersich with the puck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Scramble in front of the Broncos net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Ben Blacker makes another save on Grant Mismash. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Senior captain, forward Austin Poganski looks to tip a puck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

About The Author

Eric Burton
College Hockey Writer, Contributing Editor

Eric Burton is a 1996, 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers college hockey and the University of North Dakota for Inside Hockey. Eric is the editor of Goon’s World. Lastly, Eric is also a college hockey writer for The Hockey Writers.

