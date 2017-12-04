NCHC Hockey: UND vs. WMU Pictures (12/02/2017)

UND forward Nick Jones scores the game-tying goal against WMU. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND head coach Brad Berry talks to his players during a media timeout. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
WMU cycles the puck in the UND end. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Zach Yon with the puck in the Broncos zone. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND forward Rhett Gardner checks a Western Michigan player. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
WMU head coach Andy Murray isn’t happy with the call on the ice. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Lots of traffic in front of UND goalie Cam Johnson. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND junior forward Shane Gersich going hard to the net. WMU Goalie Ben Blacker looks on. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Four Fighting Hawks and a lone Bronco player crowd the UND net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
“The Circle of Sticks — UND salutes their fans after a series sweep against WMU. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Fighting Hawks players celebrate after scoring the game-tying goal. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND goalie Cam Johnson watches the play behind him. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
UND head coach Brad Berry talks to his team during a media timeout. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Freshman forward Josh Rieger on the forecheck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Junior forwards Nick Jones and Shane Gersich bear down the Broncos net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Freshman forward Grant Mismash shots on Ben Blacker. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Shane Gersich with the puck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Scramble in front of the Broncos net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Ben Blacker makes another save on Grant Mismash. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Senior captain, forward Austin Poganski looks to tip a puck. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
Related