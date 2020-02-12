Munichiello Emerges as Scoring Threat Despite Two Thunder Setbacks

Forward Thomas Munichiello (Weymouth, MA) appears to be stepping up to provided much-needed offensive production in the aftermath of high-scoring forward Ryan Marker’s self-imposed departure for personal reasons from the team prior to last weekend’s games. (Marker left the team and has since been dealt by Thunder General Manager/Head Coach Charlie Pens, Sr. to Watertown for financial considerations).

Munichiello (8 goals, 8 assists, 16 points) delivered a pair of two-goal games this past weekend against Federal Prospects Hockey League Eastern Division-leading Danbury at the ThunderDome in Harrington, Delaware. Unfortunately, he could not delivery victory as the visiting Hat Tricks won both games by identical 6-4 tallies.

An early-season acquisition from Elmira, Munichiello played four years at Babson College of the NEHC, accumulating 27 goals and 65 points in 98 games from 2015-2019. His 2nd goal of the night and 6th of the season forged the contest’s fourth deadlock early in the third period, 4-4. But Danbury (24-9-0-2-2 for 78 points, a 14-point lead over 2nd place Elmira) scored while killing a penalty to take a 5-4 lead just 2:05 later, and added an empty netter with :30 remaining to send Delaware to its 8th straight setback.

Munichiello earlier had given Delaware a 3-2 lead with his 5th of the season late in the first period, but Danbury scored early and late in the middle session to take a 4-3 lead. The Thunder took an early 1-0 lead on forward Evan Macintosh’s 6th of the year just :52 into the game, but the Hat Tricks scored twice in a 1:19 span shortly thereafter to jump in front 2-1. Delaware forward Patrick Tondl tied the score 2-2 with his 4th red light of the season.

Goalie Aaron Taylor made 28 saves as the Hat Tricks outshot Delaware 34-30.

Municello opened Saturday’s scoring with his 7th goal. After Danbury tied the game, 1-1, Marc-Anthony Simonetta notched his first goal to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Danbury scored late in the 1st period to tie the count, 2-2, then forged ahead 3-2 with another goal in the 2nd session.

Delaware regained the lead, 4-3 on goals by forward Taylor Cutting (his 6th) and Municiello (his 8th) before the Hat Tricks tied the game late in the 2nd period, 4-4. The visitors went ahead for good, 5-4 early in the third session before adding a power play tally.

Goalie Taylor made 44 saves as Danbury outshot the Thunder, 50-35, but could not prevent Delaware’s 9th straight defeat.

The Thunder (8-26-0 for 24 points and 5th place in the FPHL’s Eastern Division) visits the Hat Tricks on Friday and Saturday nights, with opening puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. EST both evenings.