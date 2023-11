Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota hockey team took on the Minnesota State Mavericks in an important non-conference matchup. UND won the game 6-2. Here are some images from Friday’s game. With the win, UND improved to 4-1-0. UND was led by Logan Britt (0g-a3–3pts), Jackson Blake (2g-1a–3pts), and Owen McLaughlin (1g-2a–3pts). You can click on the photo to make the picture bigger.