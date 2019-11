Miami vs. North Dakota in Pictures

On Saturday night, the University of North Dakota completed a two-game conference sweep against the Miami RedHawks. The Fighting Hawks won 7-1 on Friday night and completed the sweep on Saturday with a 5-4 win. The Hawks scored 12 goals on the weekend led by junior forward Jorda Kawaguchi who scored (1g-5a–6pts).

completed the sweep with a 5-4 victory. With the win, the Hawks have now won nine games in a row dating back to last season.