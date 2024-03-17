Miami vs. North Dakota in Pictures Game Two

Grand Forks, ND — The UND hockey team closed out the Miami RedHawks 7-1. Seven different UND players scored goals. UND scored one goal in the first, one in the second, and blew the RedHawks out with five goals in the third period. UND graduate forward Hunter Johannes scored the first goal of the season at Ralph and the last goal of the season at the Ralph.

On Saturday, Riese Gaber scored his 18th goal of the season to give UND a 1-0 lead. If Gaber can reach 20 goals, it will be the first time since the 2005-06 season that three UND players have had 20 or more goals: Drew Stafford, 24; Jonathan Towes, 22; and T.J. Oshie, 24.