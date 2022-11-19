Miami Versus North Dakota in Pictures, Game 1

by | Nov 19, 2022

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota Men’s hockey team defeated Miami University, 7-1.  Here are some images from Friday’s game. It was a balanced attack for UND, 14 players recorded a point

by | Nov 16, 2022

The Captain, Claude Giroux, returned to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon as a member of the Ottawa Senators. It was the first time Giroux played in Philadelphia after being traded last year to the Florida Panthers last season. Prior to the game, he was honored with a several minute video tribute and a standing ovation from all of those in attendance. Philadelphia was glad to have their captain back, even if it was for a brief moment.

by | Nov 12, 2022

Coming into the 2022-03 season, the University of North Dakota men’s hockey team held high expectations. The Fighting Hawks brought in four highly skilled freshmen that were expected to help bolster the offense. So far, freshman forward Jackson Blake has proven to be...

