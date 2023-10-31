Lightning Rally Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Kraken

TAMPA, Fla. – The by-product of tough overtimes once again beset the Tampa Bay Lightning as Seattle’s Jared McCann scored on a power play goal from behind the slot at 2:53 to give the Kraken a 4-3 overtime win in Amalie Arena Monday evening.

“We didn’t win a face-off in overtime,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “If you are not going to win face-offs and you are not going to take penalties, it’s hard to do anything in overtime.”

The Lightning had trailed the Kraken, 3-1, after one period when they gave up three goals in a span of 3:44. Tampa Bay forced the OT when Brandon Hagel skated with the puck from behind the net and scored on his shot from the bottom right circle.

Seattle outshot Tampa Bay, 20-8, in the first period as the Lightning fought back in the second and third periods where they outshot Seattle, 29-16 in those two periods.

“They played hard enough to get us a point,” Cooper related. “I told the guys in the locker room, I commend them for coming out and playing two pretty damn good periods. This is the National Hockey League. If you are going to spot a team with three goals to start the game, you have to come out and get four goals.”

Cooper related the toughness of having to score four goals in two periods as he also discussed the idea of the tough start potentially being a problem based on time off after back-to-back shutouts of both the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks last week.

“For whatever reason, we talked about this at length, but we have had a little time off and you could tell,” said Cooper. “We didn’t play at all near to the desperation that we played with as that game wasn’t on until the second period. Disappointed in that respect.”

This was the Lightning’s third overtime loss of the season and the second on the homestand. In fact, dating back to last season, the Lightning have been defeated for that extra point in 10 of their last 11 overtime appearances.

“Missed opportunities, especially in that first one vs. Toronto,” commented Lightning winger Brandon Hagel. “We got points and sometimes you have to take those points and move on.”

The Lightning have a 4-0-2 record at home as they scored points in each game of this five-game homestand.

Grounding the Bolts: Tampa Bay was struck with two Kraken goals in one minute as Seattle defenseman Brian Dumoulin scored off a rebound of a one-time slapshot by Justin Schultz at 12:08 in the first. Lighting goalie Jonas Johannson poised a terrific stop, but the puck immediately bounced to the left wing and Dumoulin scored off the rebound.

Then, Seattle center Yanni Gourde, who played in the two back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in Tampa Bay, scored at 13:08 to give the Kraken a 2-0 lead.

Tampa Bay winger Tanner Jannot and Seattle’s Kailer Yamamoto traded the other two goals in the first period.

Lightning Strikes Late: Alex Barre-Boulet scored a power play goal at 2:40 in the second and then Hagel tied it at 14:32 in the third. Both players assisted each others goals as well.

Tampa Bay had late opportunities to take the win as Hagel stole the puck in the neutral zone and drove at the net, but Seattle goalie Phillipp Grubauer made the stop at 13:20.

Jeannot and Nikita Kucherov had chances to end the game late with a pair of shots that hit the goalpost at 19:33 in the third period and 1:49 in overtime, respectively.

“We made them turn it over at one point and made a 2-on-1 out of it,” noted Cooper. “We were that close to winning it in the limited time we had the puck. Turn around there is another face-off. A big penalty and that’s it then you are in a little bit of trouble.

Johannson’s Climb: Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson fought off Seattle’s quick start as he turned away 23 of 24 shots in the last two periods and the overtime.

“He gave us a chance to get points and we ended up getting one and not getting two,” commented Cooper. “He has done fantastic for us.”