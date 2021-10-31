Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol on Blackhawks scandal and upcoming NY Rangers game

Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol met with media members after Saturday’s practice.

Hakstol shared his thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks’ handling of sexual assault allegations, playing time competition, and a scouting report on the team’s Sunday night matchup against the New York Rangers.

Blackhawks Scandal

“It’s obvious and apparent that the organization in Chicago did not handle it well.”

Hakstol commented on the difficult situation in Chicago, it’s impact on the victim Kyle Beach, and a responsibility to ensure this never happens again.

“They failed a young man working to come into this league,” Hakstol said. “That’s my initial takeaway and reaction to it.”

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers bring a talented and confident group to Climate Pledge Arena, with skilled players on offense and defense. They currently sit third place in the Metropolitan Division with 11 points behind Carolina (14 points) and Washington (13 points).

“They’ve got skill and ability throughout that lineup,” Hakstol noted. “Both up front and on the back end as well as well as in goal. They have two goaltenders that are going real well.”

Below is the edited video from Hakstol’s press conference: