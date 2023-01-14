Konecny’s Hat Trick Leads Flyers Past Capitals

Travis Konecny scored even strength, short-handed and with an empty net to record his second career hat trick. His first goal came with 33 seconds left in the first period to give the Flyers to a 2-1 lead going into intermission. After a scoreless second period, Owen Tippett and Konecny of the Flyers made it 4-1. A give away halfway thru the third period allowed the Capitals’ Marcus Johansson to make it 4-2 game on an unassisted goal. With five minutes left in the game, T.J. Oshie got the Capitals within one. However, a late hooking penalty by Oshie with the goalie pulled sealed the Capitals fate. Konecny got the empty netter with 13 seconds left in the game to the delight of the hat throwing fans.

The play of the game may have been in the middle of the first period with the game tied when Alex Ovechkin had a breakaway. Flyers goalie Carter Hart made what looked like a routine save much to the delight of the over 17,000 fans at the Wells Fargo Center. Ovechkin was a minus-two for the game

Capitals Tom Wilson, in his second game back from injury, was aggressive, recording four hits. Unfortunately for the Capitals, he was also a minus-two in only fourteen minutes of play.

Both the Flyers and the Capitals entered the game playing much better than they did earlier in the season. The Flyers had won five out of six and the Capitals 9-1-2 in their last twelve games. The Flyers looked sharper throughout the game as the Capitals had trouble getting into the offensive zone.

The other scorers of the game were Scott Laughton of the Flyers and Garrett Hathaway of the Capitals.