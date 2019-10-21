Carey Price remains one of the NHL’s best netminders, coming into the league in 2007-08. In 2014-15, he won the Vezina Trophy as the game’s top goaltender and the Hart Trophy as league MVP–the first goalie to win both since 2001-02. But, even he was impressed watching from the bench as Canaidens’ backup, Keith Kinkaid made a ridiculous save on Minnesota’s Jason Zucker on Sunday.

After taking a 2-1 lead with two goals in 16 seconds, the Canadiens relied on their backup goaltender to hold down the fort in his second start of the season. At 11:49 of the second, Wild defenseman Carson Soucy’s pass found Zucker at the top of the right circle with some open net available. The shot though was scooped up with authority as Kinkaid made an acrobatic save with the glove–the kind that reminds you of the goalie’s apprenticeship under Martin Brodeur while with the Devils to start his career.

The Wild would go on to even the score late and rally in the third down a goal to win 4-3 at home. Kinkaid stopped 29 on the afternoon but clearly, there was one that stood out.

“I saw Carey (Price) make the wind-mill yesterday and Dubnyk’s in the highlight reel with that kind of save,” Kinkaid said. “So it’s kind of funny I did it. I just figured he didn’t shoot it right away, so he’d try to get it up.”