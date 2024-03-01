Karma Chameleon

Geekie’s rewarded for versatility and hard work.

Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie knows karma when he sees it, especially when it hits him smack dab in the face. On Monday against his old team, the Seattle Kraken, Geekie thought he scored the go-ahead goal in the third period only to see it called back for goalie interference after a Kraken challenge. This play came after he’d already taken a Kevin Shattenkirk wrist shot to the face.

On Thursday, Geekie earned his first NHL Hat Trick in Boston’s 5-4 win over the defending Stanley Cup Champs, the Vegas Golden Knights. Geekie scored two in the first period to stake the Bruins to a three-goal lead after twenty minutes. The third goal came late in the second period after the Golden Knights had cut the deficit to 3-2.

Asked if netting the hat trick was good karma for the disallowed goal, Geekie joked, “I would have said it’s karma for the puck to my face.”

“I don’t know if I ever dreamed about (getting a hat trick). But it’s something I’ll never forget for sure. I’m definitely going to cherish it for sure,” said the 6’3″ forward from Strathclair, Manitoba.

Geekie scored the first goal with a snapshot on a breakaway to open the game. His second goal was a one-timer on a three-on-two, while the third goal was a redirect of a David Pastrnak slapshot that found its way past goalie Adin Hill.

“He [Pastrnak] made a great shot. I was trying to get to the back post for him and I kind of just got in the way,” said Geekie of the third goal. “I knew I didn’t get right it front of the goalie so I just tried to get a stick on it and was lucky enough to get it through.”

“It was good. It’s something that you don’t ever really think about coming into a game,” said Geekie about the hatty. “It’s always fun, especially when you get two points. It was good to close that one out. Especially the way we’ve finished the last couple of games.”

Geekie signed with Boston over the summer after the Kraken chose not to offer him a new deal. Boston and Geekie agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract on July 1, 2023.

“It’s been great. Signing here, obviously it’s a storied franchise, you know what you’re walking into'” said Geekie. “The people that have come before me. I just try to take it in. The coaching staff’s been great, the organization’s great. The guys have been awesome. Old guys, new guys, we’re all one big group. We hang out together so there’s just a camaraderie amongst everyone that you don’t get everywhere else.”

“It’s definitely all I can ask for and more,” added the 25-year-old righty. “For me, anytime you can join the President’s Trophy Winners from the year before, any kind of a part of that would be great. I wasn’t coming here with any expectations to play more or play less. I just wanted to be a part of something, the culture they (Boston) have, and what they were building for the year later. Everything else is icing on the cake so I’m just happy to be a Bruin.”

In 55 games with the Bruins this season, Geekie has amassed career highs in goals and points, with 13 and 3o, respectively. The fifth-year forward has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Bruins, playing on both wings, at center, killing penalties, and skating on all four lines.

“I’ve grown a lot as a player. A little bit more opportunity, I think. And then just being able to execute. I think I’ve always had the ability to make plays and things like that so just being given the opportunity to use those skills. I can’t thank the coaching staff enough for giving me an opportunity.”

Geekie chose a toque from the debris of hats, as is the Bruins’ custom of taking a tossed hat as a souvenir.

“I had like a toque, and then Shatty [Shattenkirk] gave me like a fedora. It was a black and gold fedora so it was cool. Mine was a little more basic than that.”