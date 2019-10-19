NEWARK–It was only a matter of time for Jack Hughes, who in his eighth game and 15th shot, netted his first NHL goal at 14:08 of the first period Saturday afternoon against the Canucks.

Hughes, who was the recipient of a Taylor Hall pass on the power play had Vancouver netminder, Thatcher Demko down and screened by a teammate, Alex Edler when the 2019 first overall pick fired a wrist shot for the career milestone.

For the Hughes family and friends–some 70 or so people–in attendance for the game, it was icing on an already special afternoon that saw Jack and his older brother, Quinn face each other for the first time in their pro careers. Quinn was a first round selection by Vancouver in 2018. The defenseman scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 9 at home versus the Kings–an 8-2 Vancouver victory.

Hughes family in attendance to see Quinn vs. Jack, and gets the bonus of seeing Jack's first NHL goal #NJDevils #Canucks pic.twitter.com/q3AIkdS7SP — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 19, 2019