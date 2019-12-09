Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some more more of the great photos we saw in November 2019…
Clayton Keller #9 and Phil Kessel #81 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames
Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates with right wing Chris Wagner (14) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals go into the corner after the puck
Ryan O’Reilly (STL – 90) watches the play.
Your InsideHockey photographer Rachel Lewis briefly stepping in front of the lens on the Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey Fights Cancer Night. A 2-inch scar is what remains from a pencil eraser sized mark that was diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma in February 2019. I’m here to remind you to check your skin for unusual changes and protect your skin. (Photo taken by Canon Crew member Dave Gauthier)
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty dressed as Betsy Ross during military appreciation night
A pair of ice girls hit the ice to clear it of snow
Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders gets congratulated by his teammate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders scores against Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the shootout with the game-winning goal
A mass of bodies piled in front of Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nov 21, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) check Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
Nov 21, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his second period goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) and right wing David Pastrnak (88) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
Nov 21, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour (62) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
Nov 21, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) controls the puck in front of Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons (28) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
Nov 21, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his second period goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) and right wing David Pastrnak (88) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
Dylan Larkin (DET – 71) during warmups.
Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) awaits the faceoff.
Dylan Larkin (DET – 71) knocks Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) off the puck.
Michael Stone #26 of the Calgary Flames shoves Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate together after scoring a goal against the Calgary Flames
A Flyers Ice Girl smiles for the camera while cheering for the crowd during a break in the action
Teammates of David Rittich #33 of the Calgary Flames come out to congratulate him on the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Flyers
Mark Giordano #5 of the Calgary Flames attempts to stuff the puck past Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Freshman defenseman Ethan Frisch hasn’t disappointed.
Jasper Weatherby wins another faceoff.
Berry talks to his team during a timeout.
Kiersted ties up a Husky player.
Philadelphia Flyers cheerleader Micaela smiles for the camera
A pair of fans hold up a cancer rally towel that reads “I fight for Don Yanick”
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
A Philadelphia Flyers cancer themed game used puck given to a fan sits on the dasher while a face-off happens in the background
Valtteri Filppula #51 of the Detroit Red Wings puts his helmet on the butt end of his stick during the national anthem
A 50th anniversary patch next to the Vancouver Canucks orca inspired logo
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a hug from Jakub Voracek #93
Linesman Darren Gibbs (#66)
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers crashes the net guarded by Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks
Dylan McIlrath #20 of the Detroit Red Wings clears Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers out of the crease allowing teammate Calvin Pickard #31 of the Detroit Red Wings to make the save
Ivan Provorov #9 and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers watch Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings get a glove on the airborne puck
