Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some of the great photos we’ve seen so far in November 2019…
-
-
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals
-
-
Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals plays the puck next to a falling Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals releases the puck
-
-
Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals go into the corner after the puck
-
-
Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals passes the puck against James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals smiles
-
-
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals
-
-
Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates with right wing Chris Wagner (14) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring on the Florida Panthers during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; A fan cheers during a game between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) and Boston Bruins center Par Lindholm (26) during a face-off in a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Nov 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) checks Florida Panthers center Brian Boyle (9) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Ethan Frisch pins a RedHawk against the boards.
-
-
Mark Senden absorbs a check.
-
-
Junior defenseman Matt Kierstad puts the puck on net.
-
-
Miami goalie Ryan Larkin
-
-
Ethan Frisch pins a RedHawk against the boards.
-
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty flings two bags of popcorn through the air onto the fans
-
-
Through a crowd of players Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers is able to trap the puck with his glove
-
-
Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens fails to glove the puck
-
-
A fan holds up a sign that reads, “Hi Max Domi I’m living -no days off- with celiac disease” which is the same disease Max also has
-
-
Max Domi #13 of the Montreal Canadiens smiles after reading a sign held by a fan
-
-
Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes readies himself for the face-off
-
-
Claude Giroux #28 and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers are all smiles after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
Official Warm-up puck for the Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers game on November 5, 2019
-
-
Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK – 29) during a media timeout.
-
-
Max Pacioretty (VGK – 67) gets ready for a faceoff.
-
-
Cody Ceci #83 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
-
-
Flyers cheerleader smiles for the camera
-
-
A member of the Philadelphia Flyers cheer squad waves a Flyers logo flag
-
-
The Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty takes to the ice on a Razer electric quad
Related