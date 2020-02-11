Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some more of the great photos we saw in January 2020…
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden.
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden.
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) fights Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) during a game at the TD Garden.
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) attempts a shot Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during a game at the TD Garden.
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) attempts a shot during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden.
Eagles Celebrate a Win over Boston University. (Credit- Julia Monaco)
Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison sings the National Anthem at the Indy Fuel’s Blackhawks Night.
Indy Fuel mascot Nitro waves the victory flag.
Bobby MacIntyre (IND – 22) gets high fives from the Indy Fuel bench after his goal.
A Nailers fan shows some love for Yushiroh Hirano (WHL – 9).
Jan 21 2020; Boston, MA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Jan 21 2020; Boston, MA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Jan 21 2020; Boston, MA; Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) during a face-off against the Boston Bruins during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Jan 21 2020; Boston, MA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrate after scoring against the Boston Bruins during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Jan 21 2020; Boston, MA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the National Anthem before a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Sami Niku (WPG – 8) during warmups.
Mason Appleton (WPG – 82) celebrates his goal.
Laurent Brossoit (WPG – 30) makes a blinded save against Seth Jones (CBJ – 3).
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) makes a save against Blake Wheeler (WPG – 26).
Cammi Granato, coach of the US women’s team for the Elite Women’s 3-on-3.
Kendall Coyne Schofield, US women’s hockey player.
Sparky, mascot of the New York Islanders.
Stanley C. Panther, mascot of the Florida Panthers.
Gritty, mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Matt Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames.
Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators.
Jacob Markstrom of the Vancouver Canucks.
Anthony Duclair of the Ottawa Senators.
Flyers mascot Gritty tries to get the attention of Travis Konecny (PHI – 11).
David Perron (STL – 57), Kris Letang (PIT – 58) and Tristan Jarry (PIT – 35).
Jaccob Slavin (CAR – 74) and Kendal Coyne Schofield (USA – 26).
Former St. Louis Blues player Keith Tkachuk joins his sons Matthew Tkachuk (CGY – 19) and Brady Tkachuk (OTT – 7) for the NHL Shooting Stars competition.
Former St. Louis Blues player Brett Hull shoots in the NHL Shooting Stars competition.
Former St. Louis Blues player Brett Hull pumps up the crowd prior to the Green Day performance outside of the Enterprise Center.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Howler, Arizona Coyotes mascot.
Louie, St. Louis Blues mascot.
Gritty, Philadelphia Flyers mascot, stares down Anthony Duclair (ATL/OTT – 10).
A Zamboni with a Green Day paint job.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Sacred Heart’s Jason Cotton celebrating a goal in the CT Ice Festival. Credit- Steve McLaughlin
Jason Cotton is awarded the Gordie Howe MVP Award for the CT Ice Festival Collegiate Tournament by Marty Howe. Credit- Steve McLaughlin
Sacred Heart celebrates the inaugural CT Ice Festival Championship. Credit- Steve McLaughlin
Green Day performs during the second intermission.
Tristan Jarry (MET/PIT – 35) makes a save.
Hunter, Edmonton Oilers mascot.
Kris Letang (PIT – 58) with his son.
John Carlson (WSH – 74) with his daughter.
Former St. Louis Blues player Al MacInnis takes part in the Hardest Shot with a shot at 100.4 mph.
Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Indy Racecar Driver Graham Rahal exchange jerseys.
Members of the St. Louis Blues Blue Crew.
Gnash, mascot of the Nashville Predators.
Wild Wing, mascot of the Anaheim Ducks.
Victor E. Green, mascot of the Dallas Stars.
Louie, mascot of the St. Louis Blues.
Stinger, mascot of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.
Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars.
Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres.
TJ Oshie of the Washington Capitals.
Nathan Gerbe (CBJ – 24) gets ready for a faceoff.
