Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some of the great photos we’ve seen so far in January 2020…
-
-
Jaroslav Halak (BOS – 41) gets ready for a faceoff. Halak replaced an injured Tuukka Rask early in the 1st period.
-
-
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) celebrates the Blue Jackets win with Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71).
-
-
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) celebrates his second shutout in a row.
-
-
Riley Nash (CBJ – 20) celebrates his goal.
-
-
Vladislav Gavrikov (CBJ – 44) knocks Chris Wagner (BOS – 14) off the puck.
-
-
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) makes a save against Charlie Coyle (BOS – 13).
-
-
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) leads the Blue Jackets to the ice to start the third period.
-
-
Joakim Nordstrom (BOS – 20) checks Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) into the boards.
-
-
Brad Marchand (BOS – 63) looks to take a shot on Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90).
-
-
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) makes a save against Brett Ritchie (BOS – 18).
-
-
Charlie McAvoy (BOS – 73) checks Jakob Lilja (CBJ – 15) into the glass.
-
-
John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins uses his stick to shove Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Brandon Carlo #25, Jaroslav Halak #41, and Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins watch the puck go into the net
-
-
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his blocker to deflect the puck
-
-
Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins makes a sprawling save in a spray of snow
-
-
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins
-
-
David Krejci #46 and Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
A Boston Bruins fan takes a photo of Zdeno Chara #33 during the warm-ups
-
-
Nope not holding.
-
-
Isaiah Saville puts on his mask before the game.
-
-
Mark Senden on the move.
-
-
Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers jockey for dominance
-
-
A member of the Philadelphia Flyers Ice Girls smiles while cheering for the home crowd
-
-
Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the Tampa Bay Lightning tosses a puck into a crowd of Tampa Bay Lightning fans
-
-
Braydon Coburn #55 of the Tampa Bay Lightning flips a puck into the air
-
-
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers speaks to his teammates
-
-
Omaha Huddle.
-
-
Sophomore forward Mark Senden scored his third goal of the season against the Mavericks. K
-
-
UND sophomore forward Mark Senden. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)
-
-
The puck rolls through the crease behind Travis Sanheim #6 and Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Welcome to Pride Night displayed on the concourse electronic displays during the game between the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty holds up a sign that reads, “Cats was snubbed #GoldenGlobes”
-
-
Radko Gudas #33 of the Washington Capitals skates by a fan holding a sign that reads, “Radko my mom messed up your # !! gotta spare?” and a jersey with his name on it with the number 93 instead of his 33
-
-
-
UND huddle.
-
-
UNH Celebrates a goal. Credit- Meghan Murphy
-
-
Jan 2, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Jan 2, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Linesman Derek Amell (75) talks with Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Jan 2, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Jan 2, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Frank Vatrano (FLA – 77) gets checked into the boards by Dean Kukan (CBJ – 46).
-
-
Jan 2, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is checked into the boards by Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) during the first period at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Jan 2, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and right wing Chris Wagner (14) during the national anthem before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
Related