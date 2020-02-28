Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some of the great photos we saw in February 2020…
-
-
Peski puts a puck on net.
-
-
Smith close up.
-
-
Dixon Bowen near the Tigers net.
-
-
Jordan Kawaguchi recorded an assist on Shane Pinto’s goal.
-
-
Matt Vernon puts on his mask.
-
-
Pavel Francouz #39 of the Colorado Avalanche
-
-
Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche
-
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty dresses up as Andy Reid
-
-
Jakub Voracek #93 and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers high-five each other
-
-
Alex Lyon #34 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche
-
-
Ryan Graves #27 of the Colorado Avalanche
-
-
Feb 4, 2020; Boston, MA; A Boston Bruins fan watches a game against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
-
-
Feb 4, 2020; Boston, MA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) watches a face-off against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
-
-
Feb 4, 2020; Boston, MA; Boston Bruins center Karson Kuhlman (83) celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
-
-
BU’s #32 Skoog waits for the puck drop
-
-
BU players line up for the National Anthem
-
-
BC celebrates after their first goal in the first two minutes
-
-
Harvard’s #7 Murphy waits for the game to restart
-
-
Young Northeastern fans enjoy the match
-
-
#2 Walsh
-
-
John Hayden #15 of the New Jersey Devils lands a check on teammate Kevin Rooney #16 during the warm-ups
-
-
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers snows Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils
-
-
Andy Greene #6 of the New Jersey Devils and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck along the end boards
-
-
Gustav Lindstrom (DET – 28) watches the play.
-
-
Blue Jackets Ice Crew member Danielle sports Pride Tape on her wrist, as do the rest of the ice crew.
-
-
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) celebrates the Blue Jackets victory with Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71).
-
-
Feb 8, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagle Alex Newhook scores on Harvard Crimson Mitchell Gibson during the second period at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 8, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagle Luke McInnis checks Harvard Crimson Benjamin Foley into the boards during the first period at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Boston University Terriers forward Jake Wise (17) celebrates after scoring against the Northeastern Huskies at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Boston University Terriers forward Jake Wise (17) celebrates after scoring against the Northeastern Huskies at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Boston University Terriers goaltender Sam Tucker (31) makes a save on a shot by Northeastern Huskies forward Tyler Madden (9) during the second period at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Boston University Terriers forward Matthew Quercia (20) trips over Northeastern Huskies forward John Picking (7) during the second period at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Boston University Terriers forward Trevor Zegras (13) celebrates after scoring against the Northeastern Huskies at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) scores the Blue Jackets lone goal against Curtis McElhinney (TBL – 35).
-
-
Braydon Coburn (TBL – 55) knocks Kevin Stenlund (CBJ – 11) into the Blue Jackets bench.
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; The Northeastern Huskies celebrate after defeating the Boston University Terriers at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; The Northeastern Huskies celebrate after defeating the Boston University Terriers at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Boston University Terriers defenseman Jack Wise (17) reacts after losing to the Northeastern Huskies at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Northeastern Huskies forward Zach Solow (28) receives the MVP award after the Huskies defeat the Boston University Terriers at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Feb 10, 2020; Boston University Terriers defenseman Jack Wise (17) and defenseman David Farrance (4) react after a game tying goal against the Northeastern Huskies at the TD Garden. Credit: Brian Fluharty
-
-
Northeastern celebrates their third consecutive Beanpot championship. Credit- Julia Monaco
-
-
#25 Stevens gets his shoulder into the play
-
-
The 2020 Beanpot Champions
-
-
Players celebrate with the trophy
-
-
#30 Knight defends the goal
-
-
Harvard #18 Drury gets his game face on before the puck drop
-
-
Cooley after giving up the game’s first goal.
-
-
The weekly, where’s Marv.
-
-
Jordan Kawaguchi has point in the last 12 games.
Related