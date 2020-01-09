Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some more of the great photos we saw in December 2019…
Freshman Forward Shane Pinto checks a Charger player.
Kawaguchi along the boards.
The Fighting Hawks score.
UND huddle.
UNH Celebrates a goal. Credit- Meghan Murphy
Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) and Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) leap into each others’ arms in victory.
Frank Vatrano (FLA – 77) gets checked into the boards by Dean Kukan (CBJ – 46).
Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) awaits a faceoff.
Aaron Ekblad (FLA – 5) juggles a puck during warmups.
Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA – 72) receives love from a fan in his first return to Columbus since signing with the Florida Panthers.
Dylan Strome (CHI – 17) celebrates his goal.
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Jonathan Toews (CHI – 19).
Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) scores a goal against Robin Lehner (CHI – 40).
The Blue Jackets celebrate Jewish Heritage Night with the lighting of the hanukkiah on the 8th night of Hanukkah.
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Dylan Strome (CHI – 17).
Kevin Stenlund (CBJ – 11) upends David Kampf (CHI – 64).
Dylan Strome (CHI – 17) during warmups.
Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show
Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show
Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show
Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show
Philadelphia Flyers holiday pre-game show
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers hugs Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 for scoring his first NHL goal
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty slides across the ice
Micheal Haley #38 of the New York Rangers and Mikhail Vorobyev #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers head into the corner after the puck
Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers gets pushed away from Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers after the two collide
Dec 19, 2018; New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring against the Boston Bruins during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 19, 2018; The New York Islanders celebrate after a goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) during a NHL game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 19, 2018; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) takes a shot during a NHL game against the New York Islanders at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Philadelphia Flyers cheerleader Maddie wearing Christmas lights and hat cheers for the crowd
A member of the Philadelphia Flyers cheerleading team smiles for the camera
A young Philadelphia Flyers fan holds up three “I fight for Oskar” signs
Hampus Lindholm #47 of the Anaheim Ducks fixes the tape on the blade of his stick
John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks gloves the puck during the warm-ups
The Wells Fargo arena scoreboard displays an “Oskar Strong” graphic
Blue Jackets mascot Stinger gets into the New Year’s Eve spirit.
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) keeps an eye on the play.
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) sprays himself down before the start of the game.