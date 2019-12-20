Inside Hockey’s team of terrific photographers are regularly capturing some of the most exciting moments of the NHL season. Here are some of the great photos we’ve seen so far in December 2019…
Emil Bemstrom (CBJ – 52) takes a lap as the teams take to the ice for pregame introductions.
Dec 19, 2018; New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring against the Boston Bruins during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 19, 2018; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) scores on Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 19, 2018; Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the New York Islanders during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 19, 2018; Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48)] clears the puck after New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) crashes into Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Philadelphia Flyers cheerleader Maddie wearing Christmas lights and hat cheers for the crowd
A member of the Philadelphia Flyers cheerleading team smiles for the camera
A scrum ensues near the corner of the rink
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to see through the chaos in front of his crease
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to deflect the puck past John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks
A young Philadelphia Flyers fan holds up three “I fight for Oskar” signs
John Gibson #36 and Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks defend the net
The Wells Fargo arena scoreboard displays an “Oskar Strong” graphic
Hampus Lindholm #47 of the Anaheim Ducks fixes the tape on the blade of his stick
Mark Gallant (11) pivots on the ice
The visiting Dartmouth team huddles at Matthews Arena prior to puck drop
Northeastern’s Zach Solow (28) prepares for a faceoff
Philadelphia Flyers cheerleader Micaela cheers for the crowd
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
Referee Jon McIsaac (#2) drops the puck for a face-off between Brad Richardson #15 of the Arizona Coyotes and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes screens Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Phillippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the national anthem
Dec 5th 2019; Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 5th 2019; Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 5th 2019; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck during a NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 5th 2019; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) takes a shot on net during warmups before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 5th 2019; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) watches a face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Dec 5th 2019; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) talks with defenseman Torey Krug (47) before a face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks during a NHL game at the TD Garden. (Credit: Brian Fluharty)
Artemi Panarin (NYR – 10) celebrates his goal with Tony DeAngelo (NYR – 77).
Alexandar Georgiev (NYR – 40) makes a save against Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71).
Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) gets ready for a faceoff.
Artemi Panarin (NYR – 10) smiles at a young Blue Jackets fan during warmups. He ended up giving her a stick.
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal
Kasperi Kapanen #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs loses an edge but still plays the puck
A fallen Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck against Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
A Toronto Maple Leafs player skates past a warm-up puck sitting on the dasher
Lawson Crouse (AZ – 67) skates up the ice.
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Derek Stepan (AZ – 21).
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers faces Frans Nielsen #81 of the Detroit Red Wings in a face-off
A mad scramble for the puck erupts around the Detroit Red Wings net
Valtteri Filppula #51 of the Detroit Red Wings puts his helmet on the butt end of his stick during the national anthem
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save up high
Eric Robinson (CBJ – 50) skates around the ice as the teams are introduced prior to the National Anthem.
Vinnie Hinostroza (AZ – 13) is all smiles during warmups.
Phil Kessel (AZ – 81) skates away after the whistle blows.
Michael Hutchinson #30 of the Toronto Maple Leafs follows through with a slapshot during the warm-ups