Huskies Sign Four to National Letters of Intent
BOSTON – Matt Choupani, Justin Hryckowian, Jack Hughes and Ryan St. Louis each signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) and will be joining the Huskies for the 2021-22 season, announced by Fernie Flaman Head Men’s Hockey Coach Jim Madigan on Monday.
Matt Choupani
Position: Forward
Hometown: Montréal, QC, Canada
Current team: Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)
Accolades
- Has two goals and one assist for the Buccaneers this season.
- Last season with the Buccaneers tallied 17 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.
- Named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team (2020).
Justin Hryckowian
Position: Forward
Hometown: L’Île-Bizard, QC, Canada
Current team: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
Accolades
- Has one goal and three assists for the Musketeers this season.
- Played one season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) before heading to the Sioux City Musketeers for the 2020-21 season.
- Had four goals and 10 assists in 17 games for the RoughRiders last season.
Jack Hughes
Position: Forward
Hometown: Westwood, Mass.
Current team: U.S. National Team Development Program
Accolades
- Has two goals and nine assists in nine games for the USNTDP U18 this season.
- Played in 49 games with the USNTDP U17 last season notching 14 goals and 24 assists totaling with 38 points for the season.
- Played for Saint Sebastian’s School in Needham, Mass. for the 2018-19 season, scoring 15 goals and serving 10 assists in just 29 games.
- Older brother, Riley Hughes, currently plays for Northeastern University and was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.
Ryan St. Louis
Position: Forward
Hometown: Riverside, Conn.
Current team: U.S. National Team Development Program
Accolades
- Has four goals and three assists in eight games for the USNTDP U18 this season.
- Scored 11 goals and 11 assists in 45 games for the USNTDP U17 last season.
- Previously attended the Brunswick School earning 35 points in 28 games, with 14 goals and 21 assists.
- Father, Martin St. Louis, played hockey for the University of Vermont and spent 14 seasons in the NHL. He won a Stanley Cup in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Lightning and finished with over 1000 points for his career. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.