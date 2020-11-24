Huskies Sign Four to National Letters of Intent



Jim Madigan

Matt Choupani, Justin Hryckowian, Jack Hughes and Ryan St. Louiseach signed aNational Letter of Intent (NLI) and will be joining the Huskies for the 2021-22 season, announced by Fernie Flaman Head Men’s Hockey Coachon Monday.



Matt Choupani

Position: Forward

Hometown: Montréal, QC, Canada

Current team: Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

Accolades

Has two goals and one assist for the Buccaneers this season.

Last season with the Buccaneers tallied 17 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.

Named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team (2020).



Justin Hryckowian

Position: Forward

Hometown: L’Île-Bizard, QC, Canada

Current team: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

Accolades

Has one goal and three assists for the Musketeers this season.

Played one season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) before heading to the Sioux City Musketeers for the 2020-21 season.

Had four goals and 10 assists in 17 games for the RoughRiders last season.



Jack Hughes

Position: Forward

Hometown: Westwood, Mass.

Current team: U.S. National Team Development Program

Accolades

Has two goals and nine assists in nine games for the USNTDP U18 this season.

Played in 49 games with the USNTDP U17 last season notching 14 goals and 24 assists totaling with 38 points for the season.

Played for Saint Sebastian’s School in Needham, Mass. for the 2018-19 season, scoring 15 goals and serving 10 assists in just 29 games.

Older brother, Riley Hughes , currently plays for Northeastern University and was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.



Ryan St. Louis

Position: Forward

Hometown: Riverside, Conn.

Current team: U.S. National Team Development Program

Accolades