Huskies Sign Four to National Letters of Intent
 
 
BOSTON – Matt Choupani, Justin Hryckowian, Jack Hughes and Ryan St. Louis each signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) and will be joining the Huskies for the 2021-22 season, announced by Fernie Flaman Head Men’s Hockey Coach Jim Madigan on Monday.

Choupani Signed
Matt Choupani
Position: Forward
Hometown: Montréal, QC, Canada
Current team: Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

Accolades 

  • Has two goals and one assist for the Buccaneers this season.
  • Last season with the Buccaneers tallied 17 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.
  • Named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team (2020).

Hrychowian signed
Justin Hryckowian
Position: Forward
Hometown: L’Île-Bizard, QC, Canada
Current team: Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

Accolades 

  • Has one goal and three assists for the Musketeers this season.
  • Played one season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) before heading to the Sioux City Musketeers for the 2020-21 season.
  • Had four goals and 10 assists in 17 games for the RoughRiders last season.

Hughes Signed
Jack Hughes
Position: Forward
Hometown: Westwood, Mass.
Current team: U.S. National Team Development Program

Accolades 

  • Has two goals and nine assists in nine games for the USNTDP U18 this season.
  • Played in 49 games with the USNTDP U17 last season notching 14 goals and 24 assists totaling with 38 points for the season.
  • Played for Saint Sebastian’s School in Needham, Mass. for the 2018-19 season, scoring 15 goals and serving 10 assists in just 29 games.
  • Older brother, Riley Hughes, currently plays for Northeastern University and was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.

St. Louis signed
Ryan St. Louis
Position: Forward
Hometown: Riverside, Conn.
Current team: U.S. National Team Development Program

Accolades 

  • Has four goals and three assists in eight games for the USNTDP U18 this season.
  • Scored 11 goals and 11 assists in 45 games for the USNTDP U17 last season.
  • Previously attended the Brunswick School earning 35 points in 28 games, with 14 goals and 21 assists.
  • Father, Martin St. Louis, played hockey for the University of Vermont and spent 14 seasons in the NHL. He won a Stanley Cup in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Lightning and finished with over 1000 points for his career. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

