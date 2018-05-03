During the second intermission of the Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the top three lottery picks were announced for the 2018 entry draft. The three teams hoping for the top spot were Buffalo, Montreal, and Carolina. The Hurricanes walked away with the second pick for the fourth time in franchise history. They have never picked first. Buffalo landed the first overall pick, while also having the highest odds of winning the lottery; Montreal will pick third.

In other news, Scott Darling and Derek Ryan were named to Team USA for the 2018 IIHF World Championship. These picks come as surprises to most Canes’ fans because neither were exceedingly impressive during the teams run this season. If the Hurricanes are doubting the team’s future with Darling in net, this could be a positive for them as a franchise. If Darling is able to play extremely well, the Hurricanes may be able to dish him out elsewhere without hurting the cap room more than they would like for years to come.