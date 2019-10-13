Hurricanes Fall to Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes entered the sixth game of their season at 5-0-0 looking to keep the streak going. Five wins already set the Hurricanes franchise record to start a season. The Blue Jackets ended their hopes of starting 6-0-0.
The first period was a back and forth matchup with both teams tallying a goal a piece. Markus Nutivaara netted the first goal of the game with 9:43 left to go in the first period, with Ryan Murray and Alexander Wennberg getting the assists. The Hurricanes tied the game up just 27 seconds later when Erik Haula scored his fifth goal of the young season on a pass from Ryan Dzingel that gave Martin Necas the second assist. Haydn Fleury went down in the boards hard when he was hooked by Alexandre Texier. The collision sent him to the locker room. He did return to the game.
The second period was a bit different in terms of opening the scoring. Dougie Hamilton gave the Hurricanes the lead on a slap shot from the point with 17:09 left on the clock in the second period. The Blue Jackets were resilient, and tied the game immediately after putting the puck in the back of the net just 17 seconds later on a shot by Oliver Bjorkstrand. The remainder of the period would go scoreless though many shots were put on net so the teams went to the locker room tied at 2-2.
The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t waste any time regaining their lead. Pierre-Luc Dubois sprung the Blue Jackets ahead on a shot that snuck past Hurricanes goaltender, James Reimer, on a breakaway just 1:15 into the period. The Hurricanes added shots on net and even pulled James Reimer with two minutes left to go in the game, but the Blue Jackets stood strong and handed the Hurricanes their first loss of the season.
1st star: Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ)
2nd star: Ryan Murray (CBJ)
3rd star: Dougie Hamilton (CAR)
Notes: Following the game, the Carolina Hurricanes sent Julien Gauthier back down the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. Trevor van Riemsdyk was activated off of the Hurricanes injured reserve earlier in the day.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) gets position on Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) going after the puck during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) attempts the shoot the puck on his backhand during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Emil Bemstrom (52) tie each other up going after the puck during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) swipes the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) battles for the puck along the boards during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) and Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) battle for position while chasing the puck during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) dumps the puck into the zone during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019. The Blue Jackets beat the Hurricanes 3-2.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) passes the puck through the center of the ice during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella talks with players on the bench during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray (27) chips the puck out of the zone during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) shoots the puck on goal during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) gets the puck and heads up ice during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58) clears the puck on a penalty kill during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) attempts to get the puck past Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) skates the puck out of his team’s defensive zone during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) dumps the puck into the zone during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot from Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot from Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) shoots the puck towards the net during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) attempts to cover the puck with traffic in front of the net during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) protects the puck from Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) tends the net during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) tries to skate past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) chases the puck deep into the zone during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) fights through traffic trying to retrieve the puck during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) looks to pass the puck during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Riley Nash (20) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) battle for the puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) plays the puck behind the net during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) skates the puck in the attacking zone during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) skates the puck in the attacking zone during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) plays the puck in theduring the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) hits Carolina Hurricanes center Lucas Wallmark (71) in the face during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) retrieves the puck behind the net during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) is tied up by Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) protects the puck from Carolina Hurricanes players during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) forechecks the puck during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) skates the puck along the ice during the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
Carolina Hurricanes players stand on the ice during the Star-Spangled Banner before the first period of an NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC, on October 12, 2019.
