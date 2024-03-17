Hunter Johannes, Never Give Up

Forward Hunter Johannes was a fan of the University of North Dakota hockey team as a child. It had always been his dream to play for UND. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has many family connections to UND, so it didn’t seem like a stretch for him to play here.

“It’s a tradition for my family,” Johannes said during the September hockey media day. “My grandparents went to UND. My uncle went here, and I have cousins who are currently going here; I’m here now. It’s tradition, and it’s family for me. Honestly, it wasn’t hard for me; this is where I’ve always wanted to go. So, when you don’t get the chance right away, you work your ass off until you do, and that’s just what I did.”

During his first three seasons of college hockey, Johannes had never scored more than five points. Then he transferred to Lindenwood College and had a breakthrough season, scoring (13g-16a-29pts). During the offseason, he took one more shot at going to UND, his dream school.

“Having the opportunity to play at a place where I’ve grown up dreaming of playing,” Johannes told Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald last April after committing to UND. “I’m going to have fun with it.”

During his first game in a UND uniform, he scored two goals and helped lead UND to a 7-2 victory over Army. In the post-game press conference, he all smiles.

“Honestly, I’m blessed to be a part of this team and to put on the jersey,” Johannes said. I know it’s just the beginning. It’s going to take a lot more hard work from there, but it feels good to get the first one, and I’m going to keep my foot on the gas.”

Johannes suffered a lower-body injury during the first game of the series against St. Cloud State and missed nine games. Despite missing that many games, he still scored 10 goals and 17 points. Upon returning to the lineup on March 1, 2024, he was able to play when UND clinched the Penrose Cup outright after sweeping the Western Michigan Broncos.

“I’m just glad I can be here tonight and touch the trophy,” Johannes said following the Penrose Cup-clinching game against Western Michigan. I didn’t ever think I’d be able to. I’ve been out with an injury, and coming back and playing these games this weekend was special for me.

“It’s crazy how things work out if you keep working hard and focus on your dreams. I’ve always believed in myself. A lot of people around me have helped me get to this place, and I’m just super grateful today.”

During Saturday’s final home game, it started like it ended. Johannes scored the first UND goal of the season at Ralph and the last at Ralph. This player has always wanted to play at UND but didn’t get the opportunity. After playing three seasons at AIC, he transferred to Lindenwood College. Due to COVID-19, he benefited from having a fifth year and transferred to UND—his dream school. He’s made the most of his opportunities. Hunter Johanne’s story is still being written, and there could be a chapter or two left, depending on how his favorite boyhood team’s season ends.

