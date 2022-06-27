Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Hall of Famer Mike Gartner, Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, announced today that six individuals have been elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Honoured Membership, in both the Player and Builder Category. The vote took place today at the annual meeting of the Selection Committee in Toronto.

“The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honoured Members,” said Mike Gartner. “Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved.”

In the Builder Category, one individual was elected.

Herb Carnegie was born on November 8, 1919, in Toronto, where he learned to play hockey and was part of an Ontario Jr. B championship team in 1937. In 1939, he headed north to Timmins to further his career in intermediate and senior hockey, competing on four Allan Cup teams. In 1944, he moved to Quebec where his Quebec Aces in 1952 won the Alexander Cup as Canadian semi-pro champions. After retiring in 1952, Carnegie tirelessly worked to further diversity in the game of hockey until he died in 2012.

In the Player Category, five individuals were elected.

Daniel Alfredsson played five years of professional hockey in Sweden before joining the Ottawa Senators for the 1995-96 NHL season, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year. In his 17 seasons with the Senators, he owns franchise records for goals (426), assists (682), and points (1108). In addition, Daniel represented Sweden numerous times in international competitions, including winning a gold medal at the 2006 Olympic Games.

“I can’t tell you what this means to me and the City of Ottawa,” said Alfredsson. “The people in Ottawa taught me what it means to give back and to make a difference in the community. For that, I am so grateful.”

Roberto Luongo, a first-round selection in the 1997 Entry Draft (4th overall) by the New York Islanders, went on to play 1044 NHL regular-season games. In 2008, he was named captain of the Vancouver Canucks, the first goalie to hold that honor since Bill Durham with the Canadiens in 1947-48. Roberto also was a member of three Canadian Olympic teams, winning gold in 2010 and 2014.

“This is an unbelievable honor and I am grateful to be inducted,” said Luongo. “I grew up playing the sport I love and to be included in such elite company is beyond my expectations.”

Riikka Sallinen is the first female Finnish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. In 227 Finnish Elite League games, Riikka scored 240 goals and added 274 assists for 514 points. A three-time European Women’s Hockey Championship winner (1989, 1993, 1995), she also helped Finland win a bronze medal (her second) at the 2018 Winter Olympics at age 44, the oldest hockey player ever to win an Olympic Medal.

After three seasons with Modo Hockey of the Swedish League, Daniel Sedin joined the Vancouver Canucks at the beginning of the 2000-01 NHL season. The second overall pick in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft went on to play 17 seasons with the Canucks, leading the team in scoring on five occasions. The Canucks’ career leader in goals (393), his number 22 was retired by the Canucks in 2020. Internationally, Daniel’s accomplishments include numerous medals, including a gold medal at the 2006 Olympics.

“I’m proud of this special recognition,” said Daniel Sedin. “My brother and I came into the league together and to go in with him is extra special.”

Joining his brother as part of this year’s class is Henrik Sedin. The former Vancouver Canucks captain’s storied career included winning the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP in 2009-10 and the Art Ross Trophy that same season. The franchise record holder in games played (1,330), assists (830), and points (1,070), Henrik had his number 33 retired in 2020. In international play, Henrik was on two Swedish Olympic teams, winning gold in 2006.

“I had a lot of pride playing in Vancouver and am lucky to have had the support of so many great teammates and coaches,” said Henrik Sedin. “I would like to thank the fans, and everyone associated with the Canucks organization.”