The Hockey East Association announced today the following schedule updates:

The men’s programs at Boston College and Providence are now scheduled for a home-and-home series December 4-5. Both games will air live on NESN. Friday’s game from Conte Forum will start at 6:00 p.m. while Saturday’s game at Providence drops the puck at 7:00 p.m. The series between Boston College and UMass Lowell has been postponed to a later date.

The men’s programs at Merrimack and Massachusetts are now scheduled for a home-and-home series December 5-6. Saturday’s game will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts and be seen live on NESN+.

The women’s game between Boston College and UConn on Saturday, December 5 will now be seen live on NESN+ beginning at 2:00 p.m. from Chestnut Hill.

The men’s program at UConn is now scheduled to host Boston University for one game on December 5 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, Connecticut.

The women’s program at New Hampshire is now scheduled to host Boston University at the Whittemore Center for a pair of games on December 4-5 at 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., respectively.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, December 4

Boston College at UConn (Women) – 6:00 p.m.

Boston University at New Hampshire (Women) – 6:00 p.m.

Holy Cross at Providence (Women) – 6:00 p.m.

Providence at Boston College (Men) – 6:00 p.m. (NESN)

Boston College at UMass Lowell (Men) – Postponed

Saturday, December 5

UConn at Boston College (Women) – 2:00 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston University at UConn (Men) – 2:30 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross (Women) – 3:00 p.m.

Merrimack at Massachusetts (Men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston University at New Hampshire (Women) – 5:00 p.m.

Boston College at Providence (Men) – 7:00 p.m. (NESN)

UMass Lowell at Boston College (Men) – Postponed

Sunday, December 6

Massachusetts at Merrimack (Men) – 4:30 p.m.

