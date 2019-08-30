The October Saves Goalie Challenge recently announced their sixth season supporting childhood cancer research at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). October Saves calls on ice hockey goalies — youth, amateur and professional — to raise the most money through gathering pledges per save they make during the month of October. With over 90,000 saves logged, the annual event has raised $800,000 across North America to date.

“Cancer is a disease that has impacted us all at one point or another, whether it be a family member, a friend, a teacher, or a coach,” stated Lara Hopewell, CEO and Founder of October Saves. “Through October Saves, we have watched so many teams and players come together in support of one another, motivate and encourage each other, cheer for each other; it brings out the best in everyone, all for a wonderful cause.”

What started as a small community effort has grown to include 685 players from 175 clubs across North America at all levels, from mites to the NHL, including Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals), Philipp Grubauer (Colorado Avalanche) and Jake Allen (St. Louis Blues).

“It has really created a sense of community on and off the ice.” says Goalie Guild Founder, Justin Goldman. “To know that there are goalies from all over working to support a cure for a disease that has touched every single one of us in one way or another is something very special.”

If you’re interested in joining this terrific program, please visit octobersaves.org to sign up today.