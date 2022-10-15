Game Ending Shootout between Quinnipiac and North Dakota Entertains Fans

by | Oct 15, 2022

There are many different opinions about the shootout in hockey. Some fans love the individual skills competition at the end of tie games that are used to break a tie.  Others think the shootout is a travesty and should be removed from all brands of hockey, never to be seen again. Relegated to the dustbin of history. While sitting in the press box on Friday night, the conversation turned to the impending shootout. Why are we doing this? What’s the purpose of this meaningless shootout?

I remarked, “I’ve never seen anyone leave an arena before a shootout.”

Whether you like the shootout or want it abolished from all forms of hockey, they’re here to stay for at least the short term. Many sports fans prefer victories to ties. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference and the other Division I hockey leagues use the shootout to break ties and award points for conference play.

How Did We Get There?

The Fighting Hawks trailed 4-2 after two periods. In the third period, UND would push back and would take a brief 5-4 when they scored two goals 34 seconds apart.  As UND made its comeback in the third the building was electric and had the feel of a playoff game. The Bobcats would score the game-tying goal at the 10:25 mark of the third period.

The Hawks and the Bobcats would play an exciting 60-minute regulation game that ended in a 5-5 tie. We moved on to a five-minute three-on-three overtime session. The game would officially end in a tie. The two teams would continue on in a three-round shootout. The building was electric and many in the arena were standing. I didn’t see anyone leaving for the exits.

Why Bother With the Shootout?

In non-conference play, the shootout can showcase the individual talents of the players involved. The fans in Grand Forks won’t see the Bobcats again unless UND meets them in the NCAA playoffs. There’s also value in watching the hometown players score a shootout goal on an All-NCAA goaltender.

No matter what your opinion of the shootout is, on Friday night, the players appeared to enjoy themselves.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Jackson Blake said. “I think it’s a blast. I mean, any chance you get to go in a shoot, it’s awesome. We see that as a win. Especially that comeback. I mean, boys are pumped right now.”

“I think it’s rewarding if you put it in the net, and if you don’t, it doesn’t look good,” Riese Gaber said. “I think having the coaches want to put you out there in that situation is important and you got to be prepared. So yeah, it’s definitely an exciting time.”

This season’s freshman class has a lot of skill, but a couple of the players have stood out above the rest, Blake and Owen McLaughlin.

“I try and watch him every day and learn things from him,” Gaber said. “Yeah, the way he sees the ice. Similarly, with O-Mac (McLaughlin), I mean, all four of our freshmen are unreal, but those two, the way they carry the puck and see the ice. I wish I could do it like that.”

Listen to  Blake and Riese Gaber talk to the media following the game.  There was excitement around the locker room.

 

Hard Week of Practice Refocuses UND Hockey Team

Hard Week of Practice Refocuses UND Hockey Team

by | Oct 20, 2022

Last Saturday, Quinnipiac University defeated the University of North Dakota 6-2. It wasn’t an ideal way to end a four-game homestand. Saturday’s game started out well for UND. They would take a 2-1 lead after one period of play. Then the roof fell in on the Hawks....

read more
'Everyone understands what our goal is': Can Knights return to contention?
'Everyone understands what our goal is': Can Knights return to contention?

The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time last season. Is that a sign of where the franchise is headed, or is there reason for optimism in 2022-23? [...]

How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond
How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond

From current pros to prospects who aren't even in the NHL yet, we look at some of the dynamics going on behind the scenes as the war continues. [...]

E. Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Fla.
E. Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Fla.

The Panthers are signing Eric Staal, adding the veteran forward to a roster that also includes his younger brother Marc. [...]

Sources: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake
Sources: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has sold his 10 percent stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, completing a divestment as a limited partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey… [...]

Avs captain Landeskog out 12 weeks for surgery
Avs captain Landeskog out 12 weeks for surgery

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. [...]

Wings' Vrana enters player assistance program
Wings' Vrana enters player assistance program

Jakub Vrana will be out indefinitely while receiving necessary care. [...]

Flames to resume talks on new arena with city
Flames to resume talks on new arena with city

The Calgary Flames and city officials said Wednesday they will restart negotiations for a new arena. [...]

Florida star defenseman Ekblad on long-term IR
Florida star defenseman Ekblad on long-term IR

The Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after placing him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. [...]

Commissioner: Salary cap could jump by $4M
Commissioner: Salary cap could jump by $4M

The NHL could move from a flat cap and see a large increase in the salary cap if the league meets its revenue projections this season, commissioner Gary Bettman said… [...]

Wyshynski: Judging NHL overreactions after the first week, from John Tortorella's success to Avalanche 'struggles'
Wyshynski: Judging NHL overreactions after the first week, from John Tortorella's success to Avalanche 'struggles'

Has Torts fixed the Flyers? Is Steven Stamkos going to run away with the goal-scoring title? Did the Wild whiff on their offseason goalie moves? [...]

NHL Hockey Jerseys

Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now

Ever wonder what it would be like if your everyday car was a ZAMBONI?!?!?

Wonder no longer…

Check out The Zambonis' latest hit, "Slow Whip"!