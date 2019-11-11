Boston, MA — The Philadelphia Flyers came into Boston for the second night of a back to back. Like Saturday night in Toronto, the Flyers pulled out a 3-2 shootout win over the Boston Bruins after squandering a 2-0 lead in the third. A Joel Farabee wrist shot past Jaroslav Halak would be the difference in gaining the extra point. For the Flyers, it was their fourth straight win, and third straight in extra time. Boston is winless in their last three games.

The combination of Bruins sloppy play and Flyers having more jump in their step led to the visiting team controlling most of the opening period. Almost halfway through the period, Matt Niskanen had a shot from the right circle that Halak stopped but couldn’t cover up the rebound. Head’s up play by Patrice Bergeron kept Jimmy Hayes from poking home the loose puck, as the Bruins perennial Selke winner tied up Hayes’ stick.

At 13:50 Halak turned aside a Sean Couturier shot from the right side but couldn’t corral the puck. Poor defense by the Bruins allowed Travis Konecny to bang home the rebound as he trailed the play giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead. The goal was Konecny’s eighth of the season.

The Bruins had the games first power play when former Boston University Terrier Farabee was whistled for High-Sticking at 14:14. The league’s number one power play’s best chance was a David Pastrnak pass from the blue line to Charlie McAvoy at the left face-off dot. The defenseman unloaded a one-timer but Carter Hart was there to make the save. Hart would finish with 26 saves.

Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers gave his team a 2-0 lead when he sniped a snapshot past Halak from the right circle at 17:56.

Philadelphia outshot the Bruins 14-5 for the period despite the Bruins controlling the face-off circle 15-4.

The middle frame saw Boston up their game a tick. The Bruins appeared to score off of a Connor Clifton rush as Par Lindholm poked home the loose puck just 2:50 into the period. However the on-ice officials didn’t signal and after video review, the officials deemed that the goalie made the save and the Bruins stick pushed in Hart’s pad.

Pastrnak was sent off for Hooking at 8:11. The Bruins killed that penalty off and generated a four on three rush that ended with McAvoy shooting high over Hart.

The Flyers again outshot Boston 6-5, with the Bruins still in control of the face-off dot 19-8.

Boston was buzzing in the third. The Bruins “Perfection Line” generated a chance early when Pastrnak carried into the Flyers zone, fired off a shot that Hart saved, Marchand grabbed the rebound and fed Bergeron, who’s shot was blocked by Myers at the goal line.

The Bruins finally got one past Hart at 5:59. A Charlie Coyle shot from the high slot was knocked down by a Flyers defenseman. The lose puck fell right to Danton Heinen in front of the Flyers net. Heinen spun around and fired the puck past Hart cutting the Philadelphia lead to 2-1.

The Bruins forecheck kept the Flyers pinned in their zone. Matt Grzelcyk found Marchand at the top of the left circle. Marchand snapped the puck past Hart tying the game at 2-2 with 7:38 to play.

Throughout the third Boston peppered Philadelphia with shots. Pastrnak had a breakaway chance that led to a penalty shot as the Czech forward was impeded on his attempt to shoot. The buzz in the TD Garden came to an anti-climatic hush as Partnak was unable to lift the puck over a sprawled Hart.

A Tripping call on Oskar Lindblom at 16:40 put the Bruins on the power play where they pressured the Flyers throughout the two minutes. Marchand set up Bergeron with a cross-ice feed that Hart saved with the shaft of his stick. Then Bergeron set up Pastrnak for a one-timer from the right face-off dot, but again Hart was there. After three Boston had evened the shots at 27 apiece.

To overtime, it went, where McAvoy had a shot that Hart saved. The Flyers had a two on one opportunity that Grzelcyk was able to get a stick on. At 4:39 the Bruins were called for Too Many Men on the Ice, David Krejci served it. Claude Giroux had a chance as time wound down but Halak made the stop.

In the shootout, Boston started with Coyle, who was stopped at the post by Hart’s toe save. The Flyers countered with Farabee, who roofed the puck glove side high on Halak for the 1-0 lead. Marchand shot from the slot which Hart easily turned away. For the Flyers came Giroux who faked a slap shot then was stopped in close by Halak. With it all, on the line, Pastrnak again was unable to solve Hart as he had the puck poked away by the goalie before he could get off a shot.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was visibly annoyed after the game. “Poor,” said the coach about his team’s overall performance. “That’s about it. to sum it up it was poor.” He took nothing away from the Flyers performance. “They played the right way so give them credit for playing a good road game.” Cassidy felt his team wasn’t playing with urgency especially in their defensive zone.

Boston next skates on Tuesday when they host the Florida Panthers, 7:00 pm puck drop. The Flyers return home to Philadelphia for a Wednesday night at 7:30 pm tilt at the Wells Fargo Center.